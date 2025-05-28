‘Survivor 50’ Cast: 24 Castaways Return for Milestone Season | Video

Jeff Probst revealed the cast for “Survivor” Season 50 on Wednesday a year ahead of its premiere, setting the stage for a milestone battle between 24 returning castaways.

The cast for “Survivor: In the Hands of the Fans” includes:

Jenna Lewis Dougherty – Borneo, All-Stars

– Borneo, All-Stars Colby Donaldson – Australian Outback, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains

– Australian Outback, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick – Palau, Guatemala, Heroes vs. Villains

– Palau, Guatemala, Heroes vs. Villains Cirie Fields – Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers

– Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers Ozzy Lusth – Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific, Game Changers

– Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific, Game Changers Benjamin “Coach” Wade – Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, South Pacific

– Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, South Pacific Aubry Bracco – Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction

– Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction Chrissy Hofbeck – Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

– Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers Mike White – David vs. Goliath

– David vs. Goliath Angelina Keeley – David vs. Goliath

– David vs. Goliath Christian Hubicki – David vs. Goliath

– David vs. Goliath Rick Devens – Edge of Extinction

– Edge of Extinction Jonathan Young – S42

– S42 Dee Valladares – S45

– S45 Emily Flippen – S45

– S45 Charlie Davis – S46

– S46 Q Burdette – S46

– S46 Tiffany Ervin – S46

– S46 Genevieve Mushaluk – S47

– S47 Kyle Fraser – S48

– S48 Joe Hunter – S48

– S48 Kamilla Karthigesu – S48

– S48 ??? – S49

– S49 ??? – S49

Statistics-wise, this means Season 50 will feature 17 castaways who’ve only played once versus seven who’ve played multiple times, as well as a dozen each of both new era contestants and those pre-Season 40.

Meanwhile, Heroes vs. Villains has the most returning players with four. Outside of returner seasons, 46, 48 and David vs. Goliath have the most representation with three castaways apiece.

Additionally, the cast includes two winners and eight runners-up, as well as two unnamed people from the upcoming 49th season. Fields and Lusth also notably both set a series-record by returning for their fifth games.

Season 50 will mark the sixth cast to consist entirely of returning players, after All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, Second Chances, Game Changers and Winners at War.

Prior to the cast reveal, Probst allowed fans to impact the game during Season 48 by voting for things such as tribe colors, final four fire-making, number of camp supplies and frequency of immunity idols. However, viewers did not get to choose the contestants this time around as they did for Cambodia.

“Survivor” Season 49 premieres this fall on CBS, before Season 50 takes its place on Wednesday nights next spring.