Jeff Probst Puts 'Survivor' Season 50 'In the Hands of the Fans' With Game-Changing Votes

"For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control — deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages," the CBS host teases

Jeff Probst on "Survivor"
Jeff Probst on "Survivor" (Credit: CBS)

“Survivor” Season 48 is set to premiere this week, but Wednesdays will be for more than just seeing who gets their torch snuffed this time around.

That is because host Jeff Probst just announced that ahead of the CBS competition series’ milestone 50th season next year, fans will be getting to impact their favorite show with game-changing votes.

“From the very first season, ‘Survivor’ has been evolving. Now, for our 50th season, it’s time for the next evolution,” Probst said in a Monday statement. “‘Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans’ is unlike anything we’ve done before. For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control – deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages. I can’t wait to see what the fans choose for our returning players!”

It’s worth noting that while the cast will be made up of returning fan-favorite players, there is no indication viewers will choose said castaways. Still, this fan vote is reminiscent of Season 31, “Survivor: Cambodia – Second Chance” in 2015, where fans got to select the 20 contestants from a ballot that had 32 possible returning players as options.

“Breaking news, ‘Survivor’ fans: Season 50 is in your hands. That’s right, you heard me. We are turning the game over to you. Throughout the airing of Season 48, we’re going to be opening votes for you to determine key elements that will shape Season 50 for our returning players before they even get out to Fiji,” Probst further explained in a Sunday TikTok video. “So if you want to know when these votes will drop, you’ve got to be watching Season 48. The good news is, it’s a very good season.”

“Honoring the fans with the power to shape the 50th season of ‘Survivor’ is a game-changer for the fans and the show, and, in that spirit, CBS is launching its first-ever full year of celebrations for fans – and future fans – leading up to ‘Survivor’ 50,” CBS president and CMO Mike Benson added on Monday, “commencing with dream ‘Survivor’-focused Fiji trips for five groups of ‘Survivor’ fans thanks to our partnership with Fiji Airways, which will also debut a ‘Survivor’ 50-branded Fiji Airways jet.”

Voting will commence when “Survivor 48” premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming on Paramount+.

