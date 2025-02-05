Meet the Cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37 | Photos

After taking a year off to make room for “The Summit,” CBS is giving longtime fans of “The Amazing Race” a special treat in the form of Season 37.
That’s because in addition to introducing its largest cast ever on Wednesday, Phil Keoghan’s race around the world teased a “season of surprises” for the 14 new teams of two, including game-changing twists each and every episode — all of which will be 90-minutes-long, by the way.
“This season, 14 teams will embark on an unforgettable adventure,” series co-creators Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri shared. “Traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group.”
“They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubai’s breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on ‘The Amazing Race,’ in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance,” they continued. “Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists and turns until we see who the winners are!”
Those twists include the returns of the Fast Forward and the U-Turn, as well as the addition of the Fork in the Road. As it sounds, this task will force pairs to choose between two routes, creating two parallel races … and a double elimination.
But until we cross that bridge, meet the cast of “The Amazing Race” Season 37 before it premieres March 5 on CBS, below:
Melinda Papadeas — 66, administration
Erika Papadeas — 32, client engagement specialist
Mother and daughter
Chandler, Arizona; Englewood, Colorado
Alyssa Borden — 31, nurse anesthetist
Josiah Borden — 32, nurse anesthetist
Married couple
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Scott Thompson — 47, physician assistant
Lori Thompson — 49, stay-at-home mom
Married parents of eight boys
Salt Lake City, Utah
Jonathan Towns — 42, software developer
Ana Towns — 35, stay-at-home mom
Married parents
Pomona, California
Jeff “Pops” Bailey — 65, lumberjack
Jeff Bailey — 36, lumberjack
Father and son
St. Louis, Missouri
Courtney Ramsey — 33, registered nurse
Jasmin Carey — 34, nurse practitioner
Dating nurses
Leland, North Carolina
Han Nguyen — 26, former energy consultant
Holden Nguyen — 22, Stanford student
Siblings
Los Gatos, California
Brett Hamby — 36, acrobat
Mark Romain — 37, dancer/model (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!)
Married Vegas performers
Las Vegas, Nevada
Ernest Cato — 59, retired chief, Chicago Police Department
Bridget Cato — 28, account supervisor
Father and daughter
Chicago, Illinois; Somerville, Massachusetts
Mark Crawford — 63, retired firefighter
Larry Graham — 59, retired firefighter
Best friends
Watertown, Tennessee; Bartlett, Tennessee
Nick Fiorito — 32, entrepreneur and podcaster
Mike Fiorito — 28, entrepreneur and podcaster
Brothers
Brooklyn, New York
Jackye Clayton — 51, talent acquisition architect
Lauren McKinney — 61, corporate event strategist
Sisters
Waco, Texas
Carson McCalley — 28, streamer
Jack Dodge — 27, streamer
Best friends/gamers
Brooklyn, New York
Bernie Gutierrez — 31, personal trainer
Carrigain Scadden — 33, spa educator
Friends
Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado
“The Amazing Race 37” premieres Wednesday, March 5, after “Survivor 48” on CBS.