Meet the Cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37 | Photos

After taking a year off to make room for “The Summit,” CBS is giving longtime fans of “The Amazing Race” a special treat in the form of Season 37.

That’s because in addition to introducing its largest cast ever on Wednesday, Phil Keoghan’s race around the world teased a “season of surprises” for the 14 new teams of two, including game-changing twists each and every episode — all of which will be 90-minutes-long, by the way.

“This season, 14 teams will embark on an unforgettable adventure,” series co-creators Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri shared. “Traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group.”

“They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubai’s breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on ‘The Amazing Race,’ in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance,” they continued. “Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists and turns until we see who the winners are!”

Those twists include the returns of the Fast Forward and the U-Turn, as well as the addition of the Fork in the Road. As it sounds, this task will force pairs to choose between two routes, creating two parallel races … and a double elimination.

But until we cross that bridge, meet the cast of “The Amazing Race” Season 37 before it premieres March 5 on CBS, below:

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Melinda Papadeas — 66, administration

Erika Papadeas — 32, client engagement specialist Mother and daughter

Chandler, Arizona; Englewood, Colorado “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Alyssa Borden — 31, nurse anesthetist

Josiah Borden — 32, nurse anesthetist Married couple

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Scott Thompson — 47, physician assistant

Lori Thompson — 49, stay-at-home mom Married parents of eight boys

Salt Lake City, Utah “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Jonathan Towns — 42, software developer

Ana Towns — 35, stay-at-home mom Married parents

Pomona, California “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Jeff “Pops” Bailey — 65, lumberjack

Jeff Bailey — 36, lumberjack Father and son

St. Louis, Missouri “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Courtney Ramsey — 33, registered nurse

Jasmin Carey — 34, nurse practitioner Dating nurses

Leland, North Carolina “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Han Nguyen — 26, former energy consultant

Holden Nguyen — 22, Stanford student Siblings

Los Gatos, California “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Brett Hamby — 36, acrobat

Mark Romain — 37, dancer/model (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!) Married Vegas performers

Las Vegas, Nevada “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Ernest Cato — 59, retired chief, Chicago Police Department

Bridget Cato — 28, account supervisor Father and daughter

Chicago, Illinois; Somerville, Massachusetts “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Mark Crawford — 63, retired firefighter

Larry Graham — 59, retired firefighter Best friends

Watertown, Tennessee; Bartlett, Tennessee “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Nick Fiorito — 32, entrepreneur and podcaster

Mike Fiorito — 28, entrepreneur and podcaster Brothers

Brooklyn, New York “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Jackye Clayton — 51, talent acquisition architect

Lauren McKinney — 61, corporate event strategist Sisters

Waco, Texas “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Carson McCalley — 28, streamer

Jack Dodge — 27, streamer Best friends/gamers

Brooklyn, New York “The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Bernie Gutierrez — 31, personal trainer

Carrigain Scadden — 33, spa educator Friends

Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado

“The Amazing Race 37” premieres Wednesday, March 5, after “Survivor 48” on CBS.