Meet the Cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37 | Photos

Learn all about the new Fork in the Road twist before Phil Keoghan returns to host a “season of surprises” on CBS

"The Amazing Race" Season 37 cast
"The Amazing Race" Season 37 cast (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

After taking a year off to make room for “The Summit,” CBS is giving longtime fans of “The Amazing Race” a special treat in the form of Season 37.

That’s because in addition to introducing its largest cast ever on Wednesday, Phil Keoghan’s race around the world teased a “season of surprises” for the 14 new teams of two, including game-changing twists each and every episode — all of which will be 90-minutes-long, by the way.

“This season, 14 teams will embark on an unforgettable adventure,” series co-creators Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri shared. “Traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group.”

“They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubai’s breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on ‘The Amazing Race,’ in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance,” they continued. “Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists and turns until we see who the winners are!”

Those twists include the returns of the Fast Forward and the U-Turn, as well as the addition of the Fork in the Road. As it sounds, this task will force pairs to choose between two routes, creating two parallel races … and a double elimination.

But until we cross that bridge, meet the cast of “The Amazing Race” Season 37 before it premieres March 5 on CBS, below:

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Melinda Papadeas — 66, administration
Erika Papadeas — 32, client engagement specialist

Mother and daughter
Chandler, Arizona; Englewood, Colorado

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Alyssa Borden — 31, nurse anesthetist
Josiah Borden — 32, nurse anesthetist

Married couple
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Scott Thompson — 47, physician assistant
Lori Thompson — 49, stay-at-home mom

Married parents of eight boys
Salt Lake City, Utah

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Jonathan Towns — 42, software developer
Ana Towns — 35, stay-at-home mom

Married parents
Pomona, California

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Jeff “Pops” Bailey — 65, lumberjack
Jeff Bailey — 36, lumberjack

Father and son
St. Louis, Missouri

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Courtney Ramsey — 33, registered nurse
Jasmin Carey — 34, nurse practitioner

Dating nurses
Leland, North Carolina

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Han Nguyen — 26, former energy consultant
Holden Nguyen — 22, Stanford student

Siblings
Los Gatos, California

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Brett Hamby — 36, acrobat
Mark Romain — 37, dancer/model (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!)

Married Vegas performers
Las Vegas, Nevada

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Ernest Cato — 59, retired chief, Chicago Police Department
Bridget Cato — 28, account supervisor

Father and daughter
Chicago, Illinois; Somerville, Massachusetts

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Mark Crawford — 63, retired firefighter
Larry Graham — 59, retired firefighter

Best friends
Watertown, Tennessee; Bartlett, Tennessee

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Nick Fiorito — 32, entrepreneur and podcaster
Mike Fiorito — 28, entrepreneur and podcaster

Brothers
Brooklyn, New York

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Jackye Clayton — 51, talent acquisition architect
Lauren McKinney — 61, corporate event strategist

Sisters
Waco, Texas

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Carson McCalley — 28, streamer
Jack Dodge — 27, streamer

Best friends/gamers
Brooklyn, New York

“The Amazing Race 37” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Bernie Gutierrez — 31, personal trainer
Carrigain Scadden — 33, spa educator

Friends
Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado

“The Amazing Race 37” premieres Wednesday, March 5, after “Survivor 48” on CBS.

