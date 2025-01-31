Bob the Drag Queen Admits They Were ‘Fully, Literally Gagged’ by Boston Rob on ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

YOU’VE BEEN WARNED: This article contains spoilers for “The Traitors” S3

Bob the Drag Queen became Bob the Traitor on Season 3 of Peacock’s hit reality TV show bloodbath — but their time was cut short, mostly due to fellow Traitor, Boston Rob Mariano.

After Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron initially became suspicious of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner, the “Survivor” all-star went for the jugular at the Episode 4 roundtable since Bob implied Rob could be a Traitor as a late entry into the game.

“I didn’t know who any of these people were, so I didn’t know the pull Boston Rob had or his power of convincing,” the 2025 Queerties host told TheWrap. “I didn’t know about it because I didn’t know who he was — no shade to Boston Rob, I just didn’t watch ‘Survivor’ — but I found out real quick. I found out the hard way.”

“I think that Boston Rob was probably a little bit intimidated by me, because I’m a really aggressive player and he’s also an aggressive player,” they added. “I was really a dominant force in the house, and he is too, but I had a little bit more of a stronghold than he did at the time because I was there for a day more than he was, so I had time to develop.”

So what exactly was Bob’s gut reaction once they realized they were being backstabbed so publicly?

“I was trying to keep my head down for once, maybe that was my mistake, trying to not do me. ‘I’ll keep it quiet for a second,’ I don’t know why the hell I chose to do that,” they shared. “I was fully, literally gagged, like, literally gagged — honestly stunned, shattered, destroyed. I had been had, and I was like, well, now I’ve got to go into defense-mode to convince these people that I’m a good guy knowing that I was a bad guy.”

Bob TDQ also acknowledged their strategy of going after the “Real Housewives” stars, which they contend would have paid off if only Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes had stayed as the other Traitors.

“Whenever Dylan was going around saying my name, a lot of the Housewives — who I was actually targeting — were like, ‘No, not Bob, could not be Bob.’ So no one really believed Dylan until Boston Rob. And Boston Rob didn’t believe Dylan, Boston Rob knew for a fact that I was a Traitor. He didn’t like have this insight. He was like, ‘Dylan, you make a compelling case … bitch, I’ve been there because I’m a traitor, too.’”

Faithful viewers will also recall Bob’s shade towards “High School Musical” star Zac Efron at Dylan’s expense. So how have the brothers’ fans been responding?

“I have received dozens of comments telling me to watch ‘The Iron Claw,’” Bob shared. “I have never had so many people suggest a movie to me as much as ‘The Iron Claw.’ This movie, my God, they really want me to watch this film.”

But ultimately, the “Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert” author’s legacy remains untouched heading into Episode 7 next week as they are still a major topic of conversation for the rather bewildered Faithful contestants.

“I still stand by the fact that I was a really good Traitor,” Bob concluded. “You don’t f–king know what you would have done. At home, you have way more information than we have. You are privy to conversations that we are not privy to. You would get banished just like me.”

“The Traitors” Season 3 airs Thursdays on Peacock.