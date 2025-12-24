Where to Watch the Pope’s Christmas Eve Mass

Christmas 2025 marks the very first Christmas Pope Leo will be serving as pontiff for the traditional holiday mass.

The mass is free, but tickets are required. If you can’t make it to Rome this Christmas Eve, you can always watch the major event from the comfort of your home.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch below.

How to watch “The Pope’s Christmas Eve Mass”: Is it streaming?

Yes, you can stream the ceremony on the Vatican’s YouTube channel. In past years, the mass has also been streamed live by outlets including PBS NewsHour and Fox News.

What are the events and times?

For a quick and easy look, here are the times and events below.

Holy Mass (Christmas Eve) — Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. (local time)

Holy Mass (Christmas Day) — Thursday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. (local time)

Urbi et Orbi Blessing (Christmas Day) — Thursday, Dec. 25 at Noon (local time)

What other Vatican holiday services will be held in 2025?

Per the Vatican, the pope will deliver his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” address and blessing on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, the Vatican will host the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord, including the Holy Mass, with celebrations continuing through Christmas Day.

On New Year’s Eve, the Vatican will mark the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, with Pope Francis praying First Vespers and the “Te Deum” in thanksgiving to close out the year.

If you’re in the mood for more papal-related programming, the Golden Globe-nominated drama “Conclave” is now streaming on Prime Video. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow as cardinals who clash as they gather to select a new pope.



