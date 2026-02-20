Where to Watch ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’

Baz Luhrmann is back directing another take on Elvis Presley with the documentary “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert.”

The new concert documentary examines the famed artist’s life while including added footage of Presley’s Las Vegas residency that occurred later in his career. Luhrmann continues his examination of the singer following his eight-time Oscar-nominated biopic, “Elivs,” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” come out?

“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” comes out on Friday, Feb. 20.

Is “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” in theaters or streaming?

“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” is only playing in theaters, so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. Once the movie transitions to streaming, this space will be updated to reflect where it will be available to watch or purchase from home.

Find “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

What is “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” about?

“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” is a documentary film about the famed musician and the music he created. It is directed by Baz Luhrmann and serves as a continuation of his examination of the artist that he began with his Oscar-nominated film “Elvis” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Watch the trailer: