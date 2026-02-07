Where to Watch ‘Sirât’: Is the Oscar Nominee Streaming?

Just weeks after its Academy Award nomination haul, Óliver Laxe’s techno-religious odyssey “Sirât” is finally beginning to hit theaters. The film, up for not one but two Oscars at this year’s ceremony, is being released in the U.S. nearly nine months after its May 2025 premiere at Cannes Film Festival, where it won four awards (including the Jury Prize for Laxe and the “Palm Dog” Grand Jury Prize for animal actors, given to Pipa and Lupita).

But where can you watch “Sirât,” and is the new film streaming? Read on to find out.

When does “Sirât” come out?

“Sirât” releases in limited theaters in Los Angeles and New York City on Friday, Feb. 6. It will have a wider release across the nation later in February. For now, you can check if the film is playing near you at the links below.

Is “Sirât” streaming?

No, “Sirât” is not yet streaming. Most films distributed by Neon end up on Hulu and Kanopy, so you can expect it streaming there in the coming months.

What is “Sirât” about?

Óliver Laxe’s “Sirât” follows a father (Sergi López) searching for his daughter alongside his son (Bruno Núñez Arjona) at a rave in the southern Moroccan desert. Coming up empty, the two journey with a group of ravers to a second, secret event deeper into the desert, following them along a dangerous path as a World War III-like event takes place in the background.

What was “Sirât” nominated for?

Written by Laxe and Santiago Fillol, “Sirât” received an Academy Award nomination for Best International Feature as Spain’s representative in the category. It joins “It Was Just an Accident,” “The Secret Agent” and “Sentimental Value” as one of the four films distributed by Neon to be nominated in the category. The only non-Neon nominee is “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” directed by Kaouther Ben Hania and representing Tunisia.

“Sirât” also picked up a Best Sound nomination at the Academy Awards, with Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas making up the first female-led sound team to get nominated in the category. Kangding Ray’s pulsing composition was shortlisted for Best Original Score, though the film did not ultimately get a nomination.

Watch the trailer