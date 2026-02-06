Where to Watch ‘Pillion’: Is the Alexander Skarsgård Movie Streaming?

It has been nearly a year since writer-director Harry Lighton’s feature directorial debut “Pillion” had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The film, which holds an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, was warmly received after that screening and the positive critical momentum behind it has not slowed since then. Instead, it is set to arrive this week as already one of the most acclaimed movies of 2026 — one that explores power dynamics, sex, queer identity and consent in ways that few — if any — other films coming out over the next few months promise to match.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “Pillion.”

When does “Pillion” come out?

“Pillion” is set to be released on Friday, Feb. 6.

Is “Pillion” streaming?

When it comes out on Feb. 6, “Pillion” will only be available in movie theaters. The film will eventually be available to stream and rent on-demand and, given that it is an A24 release, will likely end up ultimately on HBO Max.

For now, though, you can buy tickets to local theatrical screenings of “Pillion” at the links below.

Who is in the “Pillion” cast?

Harry Melling (“Harry Potter,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) and Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession,” “Big Little Lies”) lead the cast of “Pillion” as its central, unlikely partners. The film’s other stars include Douglas Hodge (“Joker”), Lesley Sharp (“Naked”), Jake Sharp (“Andy and the Band”) and Anthony Welsh (“Bob Marley: One Love”).

What is “Pillion” about?

An erotic, darkly comic dramedy, “Pillion” follows a timid gay man (Melling) who meets and quickly falls in love with a handsome, enigmatic biker (Skarsgård). The two shortly thereafter begin a BDSM relationship, with Melling’s Colin willingly becoming the submissive to Skarsgård’s Ray.

Watch the trailer: