2026 Movie Release Schedule

New year, new movies. 2026 has arrived, and this year brings a bevy of new films hitting theaters and streaming. We’ve got highly anticipated new movies from the likes of Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Greta Gerwig and Denis Villeneuve; we’ve got new installments in the “Spider-Man,” “Avengers,” “Dune,” “Hunger Games,” “28 Years Later,” “Super Mario,” “Toy Story,” “Star Wars” and “Scream” franchises; and there are exciting new films starring Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Zendaya and many more.
Check out TheWrap’s 2026 movie release date schedule below.
January
Jan. 2
- We Bury the Dead
Jan. 9
- Primate
- Greenland 2: Migration
- The Chronology of Water
- People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix)
Jan. 16
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
- Dead Man’s Wire
- A Private Life
- The RIP (Netflix)
Jan. 23
- Mercy
- Return to Silent Hill
- H Is for Hawk
- The Big Fake (Netflix)
Jan. 28
- The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video)
Jan. 30
- Send Help
- Melania
- The Moment
February
Feb. 6
- Dracula
- Pillion
- Whistle
- The Strangers: Chapter 3
Feb. 13
- Wuthering Heights
- GOAT
- Cold Storage
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die
- Jimpa
Feb. 20
- How to Make a Killing
- I Can Only Imagine 2
Feb. 27
- Dreams
- Scream 7
- EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert
- In the Blink of an Eye (Hulu)
March
March 6
- The Bride!
- Hoppers
March 13
- The Breadwinner
- Reminders of Him
March 20
- Project Hail Mary
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour
- Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Netflix)
March 27
- Alpha
- Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
- They Will Kill You
April
April 3
- The Drama
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
April 10
- You, Me and Tuscany
April 17
- Normal
- The Mummy
- 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank
April 24
- Michael
April 26
- Apex (Netflix)
May
May 1
- The Devil Wears Prada 2
- Animal Farm
- Hokum
May 8
- The Sheep Detectives
- Mortal Kombat II
May 15
- Obsession
- Poetic License
May 22
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu
- I Love Boosters
June
June 5
- Masters of the Universe
- Power Ballad
June 12
- Disclosure Day
- Scary Movie 6
June 19
June 26
July
July 1
- Minions 3
July 3
- Young Washington
- Shiver
July 10
- Moana
July 17
- The Odyssey
- Cut Off
July 24
- Evil Dead Burn
July 31
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day
August
Aug. 7
- Super Troopers 3
- One Night Only
Aug. 14
- Flowervale Street
- Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie
Aug. 21
- Mutiny
- Untitled Insidious
Aug. 28
- Cliffhanger
- The Dog Stars
- Coyote vs. Acme
September
Sept. 4
- How to Rob a Bank
Sept. 11
- Clayface
- Sense and Sensibility
Sept. 18
- Resident Evil
- Practical Magic 2
Sept. 25
- Charlie Harper
- Forgotten Island
- Avengers: Endgame (rerelease)
October
Oct. 1
- Terrifier 4
Oct. 2
- Digger
- Verity
Oct. 9
- The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender
- The Social Reckoning
- Other Mommy
Oct. 16
- Street Fighter
- Whalefall
Oct. 23
- Remain
November
Nov. 6
- The Cat in the Hat
- Jimmy
Nov. 13
- Ebeneezer: A Christmas Carol
Nov. 20
- The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Nov. 25
- Focker in Law
Nov. 26
- Narnia (IMAX engagement ahead of Netflix release)
December
Dec. 4
- Violent Night 2
Dec. 11
- Jumanji 3
Dec. 18
- Avengers: Doomsday
- Dune: Part 3
Dec. 23
- The Angry Birds Movie 3
Dec. 25
- Werwulf