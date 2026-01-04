2026 Movie Release Schedule

From “Project Hail Mary” to “Dune 3” to, yes, “Avengers: Doomsday”

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
2026-movies-wuthering-heights-mandalorian-and-grogu
Margot Robbie in "Wuthering Heights" (Warner Bros.), "The Mandalorian and Grogu" (Disney) and Ryan Gosling in "Project Hail Mary" (Amazon MGM)

New year, new movies. 2026 has arrived, and this year brings a bevy of new films hitting theaters and streaming. We’ve got highly anticipated new movies from the likes of Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Greta Gerwig and Denis Villeneuve; we’ve got new installments in the “Spider-Man,” “Avengers,” “Dune,” “Hunger Games,” “28 Years Later,” “Super Mario,” “Toy Story,” “Star Wars” and “Scream” franchises; and there are exciting new films starring Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Zendaya and many more.

Check out TheWrap’s 2026 movie release date schedule below.

Sinners
Read Next
The Best Movies of 2025

January

"The Rip" (Credit: Netflix)
“The Rip” (Credit: Netflix)

Jan. 2

  • We Bury the Dead

Jan. 9

  • Primate
  • Greenland 2: Migration
  • The Chronology of Water
  • People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix)

Jan. 16

Jan. 23

  • Mercy
  • Return to Silent Hill
  • H Is for Hawk
  • The Big Fake (Netflix)

Jan. 28

  • The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video)

Jan. 30

  • Send Help
  • Melania
  • The Moment

February

wuthering-heights-jacob-elordi-margot-robbie
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in “Wuthering Heights” (Warner Bros.)

Feb. 6

  • Dracula
  • Pillion
  • Whistle
  • The Strangers: Chapter 3

Feb. 13

Feb. 20

  • How to Make a Killing
  • I Can Only Imagine 2

Feb. 27

  • Dreams
  • Scream 7
  • EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert
  • In the Blink of an Eye (Hulu)

March

project-hail-mary-ryan-gosling-image
Ryan Gosling stars in “Project Hail Mary.” (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

March 6

  • The Bride!
  • Hoppers

March 13

  • The Breadwinner
  • Reminders of Him

March 20

  • Project Hail Mary
  • Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour
  • Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Netflix)

March 27

  • Alpha
  • Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
  • They Will Kill You

April

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" (Credit: Illumination/Universal)
“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (Credit: Illumination/Universal)

April 3

  • The Drama
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

April 10

  • You, Me and Tuscany

April 17

  • Normal
  • The Mummy
  • 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank

April 24

  • Michael

April 26

  • Apex (Netflix)
michael-jackson-biopic
Read Next
First 'Michael' Teaser Reveals Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua's Biopic

May

the-mandalorian-and-grogu
“The Mandalorian and Grogu” (Lucasfilm/Disney)

May 1

  • The Devil Wears Prada 2
  • Animal Farm
  • Hokum

May 8

  • The Sheep Detectives
  • Mortal Kombat II

May 15

  • Obsession
  • Poetic License

May 22

  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu
  • I Love Boosters

June

supergirl-milly-alcock-image
Milly Alcock in “Supergirl” (DC Studios/Warner Bros.)

June 5

  • Masters of the Universe
  • Power Ballad

June 12

  • Disclosure Day
  • Scary Movie 6

June 19

June 26

supergirl-milly-alcock
Read Next
First 'Supergirl' Trailer Showcases Milly Alcock as the Heavy-Metal Woman of Tomorrow

July

Tom Holland Unveils New Spider-Man Suit
(Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios via Tom Holland on Instagram)

July 1

  • Minions 3

July 3

  • Young Washington
  • Shiver

July 10

  • Moana

July 17

July 24

  • Evil Dead Burn

July 31

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day

August

coyote-vs-acme-image
An exclusive image from “Coyote vs. Acme” (Warner Bros.)

Aug. 7

  • Super Troopers 3
  • One Night Only

Aug. 14

  • Flowervale Street
  • Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie

Aug. 21

  • Mutiny
  • Untitled Insidious

Aug. 28

coyote-vs-acme-image
Read Next
The Final Days of ‘Coyote vs. Acme': Offers, Rejections and a Roadrunner Race Against Time | Exclusive

September

"Practical Magic" (Warner Bros.)
“Practical Magic” (Warner Bros.)

Sept. 4

  • How to Rob a Bank

Sept. 11

  • Clayface
  • Sense and Sensibility

Sept. 18

  • Resident Evil
  • Practical Magic 2

Sept. 25

  • Charlie Harper
  • Forgotten Island
  • Avengers: Endgame (rerelease)

October

street-fighter-2026
Andrew Koji in “Street Fighter” (Paramount)

Oct. 1

  • Terrifier 4

Oct. 2

  • Digger
  • Verity

Oct. 9

  • The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender
  • The Social Reckoning
  • Other Mommy

Oct. 16

  • Street Fighter
  • Whalefall

Oct. 23

  • Remain
the-cat-in-the-hat-bill-hader
Read Next
Dr. Seuss’s ‘Cat in the Hat’ Gets Animated With Bill Hader in First Trailer

November

the-cat-in-the-hat-bill-hader
Bill Hader voices the Cat in the Hat (Warner Bros. Animation)

Nov. 6

  • The Cat in the Hat
  • Jimmy

Nov. 13

  • Ebeneezer: A Christmas Carol

Nov. 20

  • The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Nov. 25

  • Focker in Law

Nov. 26

  • Narnia (IMAX engagement ahead of Netflix release)

December

Chris Evans in "Avengers: Doomsday" (Credit: YouTube)
Chris Evans in “Avengers: Doomsday” (Credit: YouTube)

Dec. 4

  • Violent Night 2

Dec. 11

  • Jumanji 3

Dec. 18

Dec. 23

  • The Angry Birds Movie 3

Dec. 25

  • Werwulf
chris-hemsworth-avengers-doomsday-trailer-marvel-studios
Read Next
Thor Pleads for Strength to 'Fight Once More' in Latest 'Avengers: Doomsday' Teaser

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments