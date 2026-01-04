2026 Movie Release Schedule

New year, new movies. 2026 has arrived, and this year brings a bevy of new films hitting theaters and streaming. We’ve got highly anticipated new movies from the likes of Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Greta Gerwig and Denis Villeneuve; we’ve got new installments in the “Spider-Man,” “Avengers,” “Dune,” “Hunger Games,” “28 Years Later,” “Super Mario,” “Toy Story,” “Star Wars” and “Scream” franchises; and there are exciting new films starring Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Zendaya and many more.

Check out TheWrap’s 2026 movie release date schedule below.

January

“The Rip” (Credit: Netflix)

Jan. 2

We Bury the Dead

Jan. 9

Primate

Greenland 2: Migration

The Chronology of Water

People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix)

Jan. 16

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Dead Man’s Wire

A Private Life

The RIP (Netflix)

Jan. 23

Mercy

Return to Silent Hill

H Is for Hawk

The Big Fake (Netflix)

Jan. 28

The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video)

Jan. 30

Send Help

Melania

The Moment

February

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in “Wuthering Heights” (Warner Bros.)

Feb. 6

Dracula

Pillion

Whistle

The Strangers: Chapter 3

Feb. 13

Wuthering Heights

GOAT

Cold Storage

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

Jimpa

Feb. 20

How to Make a Killing

I Can Only Imagine 2

Feb. 27

Dreams

Scream 7

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

In the Blink of an Eye (Hulu)

March

Ryan Gosling stars in “Project Hail Mary.” (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

March 6

The Bride!

Hoppers

March 13

The Breadwinner

Reminders of Him

March 20

Project Hail Mary

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Netflix)

March 27

Alpha

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

They Will Kill You

April

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (Credit: Illumination/Universal)

April 3

The Drama

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

April 10

You, Me and Tuscany

April 17

Normal

The Mummy

4 Kids Walk Into a Bank

April 24

Michael

April 26

Apex (Netflix)

May

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” (Lucasfilm/Disney)

May 1

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Animal Farm

Hokum

May 8

The Sheep Detectives

Mortal Kombat II

May 15

Obsession

Poetic License

May 22

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu

I Love Boosters

June

Milly Alcock in “Supergirl” (DC Studios/Warner Bros.)

June 5

Masters of the Universe

Power Ballad

June 12

Disclosure Day

Scary Movie 6

June 19

June 26

July

(Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios via Tom Holland on Instagram)

July 1

Minions 3

July 3

Young Washington

Shiver

July 10

Moana

July 17

The Odyssey

Cut Off

July 24

Evil Dead Burn

July 31

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

August

An exclusive image from “Coyote vs. Acme” (Warner Bros.)

Aug. 7

Super Troopers 3

One Night Only

Aug. 14

Flowervale Street

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie

Aug. 21

Mutiny

Untitled Insidious

Aug. 28

Cliffhanger

The Dog Stars

Coyote vs. Acme

September

“Practical Magic” (Warner Bros.)

Sept. 4

How to Rob a Bank

Sept. 11

Clayface

Sense and Sensibility

Sept. 18

Resident Evil

Practical Magic 2

Sept. 25

Charlie Harper

Forgotten Island

Avengers: Endgame (rerelease)

October

Andrew Koji in “Street Fighter” (Paramount)

Oct. 1

Terrifier 4

Oct. 2

Digger

Verity

Oct. 9

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender

The Social Reckoning

Other Mommy

Oct. 16

Street Fighter

Whalefall

Oct. 23

Remain

November

Bill Hader voices the Cat in the Hat (Warner Bros. Animation)

Nov. 6

The Cat in the Hat

Jimmy

Nov. 13

Ebeneezer: A Christmas Carol

Nov. 20

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Nov. 25

Focker in Law

Nov. 26

Narnia (IMAX engagement ahead of Netflix release)

December

Chris Evans in “Avengers: Doomsday” (Credit: YouTube)

Dec. 4

Violent Night 2

Dec. 11

Jumanji 3

Dec. 18

Avengers: Doomsday

Dune: Part 3

Dec. 23

The Angry Birds Movie 3

Dec. 25