Dr. Seuss’s ‘Cat in the Hat’ Gets Animated With Bill Hader in First Trailer

Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat” came back.

The popular children’s book, originally published in 1957, is getting a new animated adaptation from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation early next year, with Bill Hader providing the voice for the impish feline. And you can watch the new trailer below.

“The Cat in the Hat” looks visually stunning, with the eye-popping animation provided by the talented team at DNEG Animation (“Nimona,” “That Christmas”). The movie was directed by Alessandro Carloni (a veteran of all three “Kung Fu Panda” movies among many others) and co-directed by Erica Rivinoja, with the pair also co-writing the new adaptation.

Beyond Hader, the voice cast includes America Ferrara, Xochitl Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Matt Berry, Paula Pell, Tituss Burgess and Giancarlo Esposito.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, now under the leadership of Bill Damaschke, has another Seuss adaptation in the works, “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!,” directed by Jon M. Chu and co-directed by Jill Culton, set for release on March 17, 2028. And, who knows, if “The Cat in the Hat” is successful, there could be even more adventures for that rascally cat.

There was, of course, a live-action adaptation of the story released back in 2003. That singularly nightmarish experience starred Mike Myers as the cat, with legendary production designer Bo Welch directing. It was released by Universal and proved to be a critical and commercial disappointment. But animation seems like a much better medium for the madcap fun.

“The Cat in the Hat” appears in theaters on Feb. 26, 2026.