First ‘Supergirl’ Trailer Showcases Milly Alcock as the Heavy-Metal Woman of Tomorrow

DC Studios shared the long-awaited first look at “Supergirl,” 2026’s summer blockbuster starring Milly Alcock as Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El.

The trailer sees Alcock’s Kara in a similar state to how audiences left her at the end of James Gunn’s “Superman”: using the power-dampening effects of red sunlight to get drunk on alien planets. In the film, Supergirl teams up with Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), a young girl seeking revenge for the death of her father at the hands of Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), all to the tune of Blondie’s “Call Me.”

Along for the ride in this heavy-metal cosmic odyssey is Krypto (Supergirl’s Kryptonian dog featured prominently in “Superman”) and Lobo, an alien bounty hunter played by Jason Momoa in a role he’s coveted for years.

The trailer is giving off strong “Guardians of the Galaxy” vibes, which is perhaps fitting given that James Gunn is the film’s producer and the co-head of DC Films with Peter Safran. It’s lovely to see little human moments – her dealing with her ill-mannered dog, waiting for the (space) bus, giving herself a toast on a lonely birthday evening.

“Supergirl” comes from director Craig Gillespie and writer Ana Nogueira as the second film in the new DCU. The movie directly adapts the eight-issue comic series “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” (as the film was previously called) by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, a story that uses Kara as a Rooster Cogburn analogue in a “True Grit”-style quest for a young girl’s interstellar revenge.

The addition of Lobo is a new one to this story, as the Czarnian hitman doesn’t factor into the original “Woman of Tomorrow” story. However, the character makes a natural fit, slotting in as one of the many spacefaring adversaries Kara comes across in the narrative. Lobo (or “The Main Man,” as he calls himself) rides across the universe on an interstellar motorcycle, using his strength and regenerative abilities to take in bounties.

Lobo has some interesting parallels to Supergirl — namely, that they’re both the last of their kind. With Kara (who remembers her time on Krypton) being poised as a more brash and aggressive counterpart to her Earth-raised cousin, she matches Lobo’s hardcore attitude in a way Superman (punk rocker though he is) would not. Traditionally, Lobo has a hand in his world’s demise, killing the other members of the utopian planet Czarnia himself.

Supergirl has made a few brief appearances in the new DCU up to this point, following a brief scene at the end of “Superman” and a gag appearance at the beginning of “Peacemaker” Season 2. “Supergirl” is one of three DCU projects confirmed to release in 2026 alongside a “Clayface” film and a “Lanterns” TV series. The character hasn’t led her own live-action film since Helen Slater starred in 1984’s “Supergirl,” although she did briefly appear, via nightmarish CGI, in 2023’s “The Flash.”

“Supergirl” releases June 26, 2026.