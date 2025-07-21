‘Wonder Woman’ Taps ‘Supergirl’ Writer Ana Nogueira for DC Studios Film | Exclusive

Playwright, actress and screenwriter Ana Nogueira has been tapped to write “Wonder Woman” for DC Studios, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

One of DC Studios’ go-to hitters, Nogueira also wrote the upcoming “Supergirl” movie which is currently in post-production, along with the live-action “Teen Titans.”

DC Studios declined to comment.

Back in June, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn announced that a new “Wonder Woman” film was being written alongside an already-announced HBO series “Paradise Island,” which will focus on the superhero’s homeland of Themyscira and on which Gunn says development is “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

Gunn also said “Wonder Woman” will have a very distinct take compared to what we have seen before.

The last iteration of Wonder Woman made her big screen debut in 2017 with Gal Gadot playing Diana Prince in an origin tale that saw her leave her idyllic home with American pilot Steve Trevor to join the fight in World War I. Patty Jenkins directed the film to much acclaim, and Gadot later appeared in “Justice League” — both the 2017 theatrical release and the 2021 Zack Snyder director’s cut — as well as the Jenkins-directed 2020 sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” She also had a cameo in “The Flash” in 2023.

While Jenkins and Gadot were developing a third “Wonder Woman” movie set in modern day, when Gunn and Safran took over DC, they opted to reboot the character with a new take and a new actress in the role per their approach to relaunching the entire DCU.

A new “Wonder Woman” film is one of several movies is in the works for the first chapter of the new DC Universe, which is titled “Gods and Monsters.”

The upcoming “Supergirl” movie by Nogueira is based on Tom King’s comic book series of the same name portrays a darker, grittier version of the character than audiences may expect as Milly Alcock’s Supergirl — cousin to David Corenswet’s Superman — spends her days partying on various planets. That film, directed by Craig Gillespie, will be released on June 26, 2026.

Nogueira is repped by CAA, Howard Green Entertainment and Goodman Genow.