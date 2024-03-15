Playwright, actress and screenwriter Ana Nogueira has been tapped to write a live-action “Teen Titans” movie for DC Studios, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Nogueira is currently writing “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” for the comic book-inspired banner at studio Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Teen Titans are DC Comics’ long-running young superheroes team that first banded together in 1964 on the pages of DC’s “The Brave and the Bold” in a story by writer Bob Haney and artist Bruno Premiani. The early incarnation of the team featured Kid Flash, Dick Grayson’s Robin and Aqualad.

The late George Pérez and Marv Wolfman relaunched the title in the early 1980s as “The New Teen Titans” and added characters like Cyborg, Beast Boy, Raven and Starfire to the mix. The title is also notable for first introducing supervillain Deathstroke in “New Teen Titans” #2.

That version of the characters was popularized on a broad pop-culture level in animation, notably with the incredibly popular “Teen Titans Go” cartoon. It’s prompted multiple feature-length films, including the theatrically released “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.”

The upcoming Supergirl movie by Nogueira will be based on Tom King’s comic book series of the same name and will portray a darker, grittier version of the character than audiences may expect.

While Nogueira may be recognized for appearances in shows like “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Blacklist,” she has emerged as an accomplished playwright and screenwriter. Her most recent off-Broadway play was 2022’s “Which Way to the Stage.” She also has an adaptation in development of Alice Sola Kim’s short story “Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters,” which is set up at Warner Bros. with 21 Laps attached to produce.

Nogueira is repped by CAA, Howard Green Entertainment and Goodman Genow.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.