First ‘Michael’ Teaser Reveals Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua’s Biopic

Prepare to discover the making of a king in “Michael.”

Lionsgate dropped the first teaser for Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic on Thursday, complete with “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” and “Billie Jean.”

The trailer also features plenty of instantly recognizable references to Jackson’s career — including the “Thriller” music video and his iconic moonwalk.

MICHAEL – in theaters April 24, 2026. pic.twitter.com/bhe9GgdUHh — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) November 6, 2025

Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Jessica Sula, Derek Luke and Larenz Tate also star. Notably, Jaafar himself is actually a real-life nephew to Michael.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation,” Domingo previously said. “After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level.”

Graham King/GK Films produced, with a script written by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan. Universal is handling international distribution.

“Michael” hits theaters on April 24, 2026.