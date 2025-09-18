New ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ Trailer Pairs the Four Horsemen With Gen Z Magicians | Exclusive

The Four Horsemen face their biggest challenge yet in a brand new trailer for the sequel “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t”: a generational divide. In the new footage, which TheWrap can exclusively reveal in the video above, we see cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher and Woody Harrelson reprising their roles as do-gooder magicians, but this time they team up – and are bested by – a trio of Gen Zers who may have better skills than them.

Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt join the ensemble this time around as the “Now You See Me” franchise looks to expand in the vein of the “Fast & Furious” series with a bigger crew, new members and even bigger challenges.

Indeed, “Now You See Me 4” is already in development with a script due imminently, as Lionsgate was so enthused by what they were seeing from “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” test screenings that they tapped director Ruben Fleischer early to start working on another sequel.

Fleischer is no stranger to franchises as the director of the “Zombieland” movies, the first “Venom” and “Uncharted,” and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson told TheWrap why the filmmaker was the right fit to bring this franchise back nearly 10 years later.

“Ruben Fleischer is an absolute artist,” Fogelson told TheWrap. “He knows how to look at every moment and every scene as an opportunity to thrill and delight an audience. He came to us with a plan that grows and expands the size and scale of the world while simultaneously allowing us to make the movie for a really great, responsible budget.”

But it starts with “Now You See Me 3,” which received positive notices from early screenings with both test audiences and Lionsgate’s international partners. All of which points to a great deal of optimism heading into the film’s pre-Thanksgiving release of Nov. 14.

“I’m super gratified by the response we’ve gotten to the movie,” Fogelson said. “I’m super gratified by the response we’ve gotten to the first trailer, the amount of engagement we’re getting online, both from old fans and new fans — some of whom have now gone back and seen the originals for the first time, and I’m really looking forward to unleashing the latest chapter of this beloved franchise on the world again.”

Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco and Ariana Greenblatt in “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” (Lionsgate)

Morgan Freeman is also back for the third installment of the franchise, but Rosamund Pike is new to the cast as the antagonist that brings the Four Horsemen together with their younger counterparts.

As for who will return for “Now You See Me 4,” don’t be surprised if most – if not all – of the cast members return when that one gets going.

For now, check out the new “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” trailer in the video above.

Fleischer directs from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, with a story by Eric Warren Singer. Producers are Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Bobby Cohen.

Lionsgate will release the film exclusively in theaters on Nov. 14.