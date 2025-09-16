Lionsgate’s new film “The Housekeeper” just dropped its official trailer, which shows Sydney Sweeney taking on a new domestic task in an affluent household led by Amanda Seyfried.

Seyfried stars as patriarch Nina Winchester, who greets Sweeney’s character, saying: “Hi, Millie!”

“Oh, please call me Nina. Come on in,” Nina replies.

For Millie, she’s taking the job because she “just really enjoys being a housemaid.”

“For the right families,” Millie adds.

As Nina guides Millie through her lavish home on a tour, there’s a feeling that Millie may not know exactly what she’s getting into or whom she’ll be living with. But for now, Millie’s daily tasks are the basics.

“The job is mostly cleaning, organizing, some light cooking,” Nina details.

However, Nina’s husband Enzo (Brandon Sklenar) isn’t quite aware they’d be having a new, permanent guest. And Nina wants Millie to feel right at home.

“I want you to feel safe here,” Nina says.

“I do,” Millie affirms, though Nina still hands her key to lock up her room.

As a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” plays in the background, the trailer shows snippets of some of the thrilling events fans can expect to see.

From run-ins with the cops to dark family secrets, “The Housemaid” tempts viewers to “discover what lies behind closed doors.”

“Make yourself at home,” the video states as it comes to an end.

“The Housemaid,” which is directed by Paul Feig and is based on Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name,” hits theaters on Dec. 19.