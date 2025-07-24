Lionsgate, Universal Set ‘Michael’ for April 2026 Release Date

Lionsgate and Universal have set “Michael,” Antoine Fuqua’s biopic about Michael Jackson, for release on April 24, 2026.

Lionsgate will handle domestic distribution for the film while Universal handles overseas with the exception of Japan, where it will be distributed by Kino Films. “Michael” will have global Imax support.

While the release date is technically a weekend before the usual start of the summer box office season on the first weekend of May, “Michael” will be the de facto kickoff tentpole release for theaters to start the critical theatrical period. Historically, a Marvel Studios film has been set for release on the first weekend of May, but that won’t be the case in 2026 and 2027 as Disney has moved “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” out of that slot and into the holiday season.

During Lionsgate’s last earnings call in May, CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that “Michael” had been pulled from its previous release date this October, saying that Fuqua and producer Graham King had turned in a 3.5-hour cut of the film. Jaafar Jackson will star in the movie as his late uncle.

“Michael” also stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long as the pop star’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, with Miles Teller as John Branca, Jackson’s attorney and advisor.

There are no current competing wide releases set for April 24, with 20th Century’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and Warner Bros.’ “Animal Friends” set for release on May 1.

“Michael” also joins a 2026 Lionsgate slate headlined by the “Hunger Games” prequel “Sunrise on the Reaping,” set for a Thanksgiving release. The studio has also set Kingdom Story Company’s sequel to “I Can Only Imagine” for a February release and also plans to release Mel Gibson’s “The Resurrection of the Christ,” a sequel to his 2004 biblical epic “The Passion of the Christ,” on a date to be determined next year.