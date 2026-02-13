Where to Watch ‘Goat’: Is Sony’s Newest Animated Film Streaming?

Can an actual goat truly be the GOAT? It’s time to find out.

Sony Pictures Animation’s newest film, directed by Tyree Dillihay and Adam Rosette, tells the story of Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a small goat hoping to go pro and become a legend in a sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Of course, goats aren’t typically known for being, well, fast or fierce.

“Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that ‘smalls can ball!’” according to the film’s synopsis.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch it this weekend.

When does it come out?

“GOAT” releases nationwide on Friday, Feb. 13.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

The movie will be exclusively in theaters for the time being, but we’ll let you know when a streaming date is announced. In the meantime, you can find tickets for a showing near you below:

Who’s in the voice cast?

“GOAT” features some truly great voices, including “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin. You can see the list of actors lending their pipes to this movie below:

Caleb McLaughlin

Gabrielle Union

Stephen Curry

Nicola Coughlan

Nick Kroll

David Harbour

Jenifer Lewis

Aaron Pierre

Patton Oswalt

Andrew Santino

Bobby Lee

Eduardo Franco

Sherry Cola

Jelly Roll

Jennifer Hudson

