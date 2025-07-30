Stephen Curry Sets Caleb McLaughlin Up to Be the ‘GOAT’ in Sony Pictures Animation Trailer

“You’re never too small to dream big.”

That’s how Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures are setting up their upcoming original animated movie, “GOAT,” from Stephen Curry.

The teaser trailer out Wednesday features the iconic NBA player introducing the film, which stars Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) as a down-on-his-luck goat named Will Harris who dreams of making it big in roarball. It’s worth noting Curry himself will actually be playing a giraffe athlete character, not a goat.

“From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ comes ‘GOAT,’ an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world,” per the logline. “The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that ‘smalls can ball!”

Plus, the whole teaser is cleverly set to set to “I Wish” by Skee-Lo.

Play video

Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Jennifer Hudson, Aaron Pierre, Jelly Roll, Ayesha Curry, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Sherry Cola, Eduardo Franco, Patton Oswalt and Jenifer Lewis star in the basketball-inspired movie from Tyree Dillihay and co-director Adam Rosette.

Curry produces alongside Erick Peyton for Unanimous Media, as well as Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Adam Rosenberg and Rodney Rothman for Modern Magic.

“GOAT” hits theaters Feb. 13, 2026, just in time for NBA All-Star Weekend.