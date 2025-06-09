Annecy: Sony’s Animated ‘Goat’ Voice Cast Includes Stephen Curry, Gabrielle Union and David Harbour

Sony Pictures Animation’s “GOAT” has revealed its voice cast, which includes Stephen Curry, Caleb McLaughlin, Nick Kroll, Gabrielle Union, Patton Oswalt, Jennifer Lewis and David Harbour. In collaboration with the NBA, Sony Pictures Animation will release “GOAT” theatrically on Feb. 13, 2026, timed for NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles (Feb 13–15).

The announcement was made as part of a presentation at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, where the first footage from the movie was also shown.

The official synopsis for the new feature follows: “an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that smalls can ball!” That’s right – you wanted confirmation that smalls can ball. You’re about to get it.

“GOAT” was directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette. It was produced by Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media, Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Adam Rosenberg, and Rodney Rothman of Modern Magic. David Schulenburg co-produced, with Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder serving as executive producers.

“We’re excited to bring together an all-star cast to voice the incredible characters in GOAT,” said Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media, in a statement. “GOAT is the kind of story we love to tell at Unanimous— full of heart, humor, and high-octane action that we hope audiences of all ages will cheer for.” Sony Pictures Animation’s next feature, the very excellent “Kpop Demon Hunters,” arrives on Netflix on June 20th, followed by the raucous, R-rated “Fixed,” also for Netflix, on August 13. They also provided animation for Netflix’s “In Your Dreams” (out this fall) and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys 2” (out on August 1).