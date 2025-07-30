‘Zootopia 2’ Trailer Sees Nick and Judy in Couples Therapy

“Zootopia 2” hits theaters this November, but apparently, things aren’t all good between Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. They’ve been sent to couples therapy — yes really.

Well, OK, technically it’s therapy for partners, as they just work together. It’s also something they’ve been mandated to attend by Chief Bogo (a returning Idris Elba). It turns out, even after solving a major case of why animals were mysteriously going “savage” in the first “Zootopia,” the partnership between the bunny and fox isn’t as solid as they thought.

You can see the new footage below.

As Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) notes in the footage, she and Nick (Jason Bateman) have been official police partners for a full week at this point. It may not last much longer though, as the chief threatens to split them up if they can’t solve this new case that’s come in.

Said case involves a mysterious snake arriving in Zootopia, though Nick is skeptical as ever, noting that “No snake has set foot in Zootopia in forever.” Still, it seems this snake — voice by Ke Huy Quan — may not be all bad, insisting he’s just trying to help his family.

Joining Goodwin, Bateman and Elba as returning voice cast are Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Josh Dallas and more.

Directed and written by Jared Bush, “Zootopia 2” hits theaters on November 26.