Where to Watch ‘Send Help’: Is Sam Raimi’s New Horror-Comedy Streaming?

It is a good week for horror fans everywhere, as Sam Raimi, one of the genre’s most influential artists, is set to unveil his first film in four years. The movie in question, “Send Help,” is an original horror-comedy thriller that promises to deliver the same combination of pitch-black humor, knowing absurdity and brutal violence that fans of Raimi’s work have come to expect from him.

While he dabbled lightly in horror in 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Send Help” marks Raimi’s first real foray back to the genre since 2009’s “Drag Me to Hell.” Fortunately, it is shaping up to be quite the return for the “Evil Dead” filmmaker.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “Send Help.”

When does “Send Help” come out?

“Send Help” is set to be released on Friday, Jan. 30.

Is “Send Help” streaming?

When it is released on Jan. 30, “Send Help” will only be available initially in movie theaters. The film does not yet have a streaming premiere date. As a 20th Century Studios release, it will eventually make its way to the VOD market and then, after that, to Hulu and Disney+, but it is currently unclear when that will be.

For now, you can buy tickets to local theatrical screenings of “Send Help” at the links below.

Who is in the “Send Help” cast?

“Game Night” and “Mean Girls” star Rachel McAdams leads “Send Help.” Dylan O’Brien (“Twinless,” “Teen Wolf”) stars opposite her as the film’s co-lead. Thanks to the movie’s deserted island setting, McAdams and O’Brien are each other’s only co-stars for much of its 113-minute runtime.

That said, they are not the only actors who appear in “Send Help.” The film’s supporting cast also includes Kristy Best (“The Wilds”), Edyll Ismail (“La Brea”), Dennis Haysbert (“Far From Heaven”), Xavier Samuel (“Elvis”), Chris Pang (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Thaneth Warakulnukroh (“Thai Cave Rescue”) and Emma Raimi (“Year One”).

What is “Send Help” about?

A survival horror thriller with a distinctly modern, corporate America twist, “Send Help” follows an oft-overlooked office employee (McAdams) who is routinely mistreated and mocked by her sexist boss (O’Brien). The power dynamic between them is swiftly flipped upside down, however, when their business trip to Bangkok is interrupted by a plane crash that leaves them stranded together on a deserted island. The two consequently find themselves in a desperate fight for survival that is only further complicated by the growing tensions between them.

Watch the trailer: