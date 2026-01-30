Where to Watch ‘Shelter’: Is the Jason Statham’s New Action Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Jason Statham is back to doing what he does best in “Shelter” – kill bad guys and save people.

The latest film in the action star’s filmography drops in theaters this weekend and finds him as a man living in a remote village who saves a woman stranded at sea, only for the choice to put him in the crosshairs of bad men.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Shelter” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Shelter” come out?

“Shelter” opened in theaters on Friday, Jan. 30.

Is “Shelter” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Shelter” is only playing in theaters, so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. When the movie finds a streaming home this page will be updated to show where it can be watched at home.

Find “Shelter” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Shelter” cast?

“Shelter” is led by Jason Statham and Bill Nighy. They are joined by Naomi Ackie, Harriet Walter, Daniel Mays, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, and Bronson Webb.

What is “Shelter” about?

“Shelter” is the latest action film for Statham to flex his skill set in. The film follows a man who is stranded on an island after rescuing a woman from drowning. Here is the official synopsis:

“A recluse on a remote Scottish island rescues a girl from the sea, unleashing a perilous sequence of events that culminate in an attack on his home, compelling him to face his turbulent history.”

Watch the Trailer: