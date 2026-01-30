Where to Watch ‘The Moment’: Is Charli XCX’s Movie Streaming?

She may be on the verge of releasing her “Wuthering Heights” soundtrack and set to appear in a number of upcoming films, including the new “Faces of Death,” Cathy Yan’s “The Gallerist” and Gregg Araki’s “I Want Your Sex,” but Charli XCX has yet another project coming out this week. The new film, “The Moment,” stars XCX as a fictionalized version of herself and explores, through an unlikely lens, a period in her career when she began experiencing more attention, praise and high expectations than ever before.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “The Moment.”

When does “The Moment” come out?

“The Moment” is set to be released on Friday, Jan. 30.

Is “The Moment” streaming?

“The Moment” is not streaming yet. As of this writing, the film is only available in movie theaters. It will eventually make its way to streaming and, given that it is an A24 release, will likely end up ultimately on HBO Max. Those streaming premiere dates are, however, currently unclear.

For now, you can find tickets to local theatrical screenings of “The Moment” at the links below.

Who is in the film’s cast?

As a quasi-celebration of Charli XCX’s biggest and most popular album to date, “The Moment” is unsurprisingly a bit star-studded. XCX leads the film, but its other stars include Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”), Rosanna Arquette (“After Hours”), Kate Berlant (“A League of Their Own”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag”), Rachel Sennott (“I Love LA”), Hailey Benton Gates (“Marty Supreme”), Isaac Powell (“The Franchise”), Alex Blake (“Joan”), Julia Fox (“Uncut Gems”) and Kylie Jenner.

What is “The Moment” about?

“The Moment” is a mockumentary about the real-life period in her career two years ago when Charli XCX was preparing to lead her first-ever headline tour and learning to deal with the sudden explosion of fame that came in the wake of the immense success of her “Brat” album. The film’s mockumentary twist on its story came partly from XCX’s stated disinterest in making a straightforward music documentary or concert movie. The singer-songwriter has described “The Moment” as a “2024 period piece.”

Watch the trailer: