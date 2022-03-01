Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper to Star in Sam Esmail’s ‘The Resort’ Series at Peacock

“Palm Springs” star Cristin Milioti and “The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper will lead the cast of Sam Esmail’s upcoming Peacock comedy/thriller series “The Resort,” NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday.

They’ll play Emma and Noah, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary on Mexico’s Mayan Riviera when they become embroiled in an unsolved mystery from 15 years ago.

Skyler Gisondo of “Licorice Pizza” will play Sam, who is on vacation with his parents and girlfriend at the Oceana Vista Resort in the 2007 timeline. Ben Sinclair (“Dave”) will play resort owner Alex while Parvesh Cheena (“Mythic Quest”) will play Ted, who’s on vacation with his husband who is also named Ted. Sinclair will also direct and executive produce episodes 1-4.

They join previously announced series leads Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol. Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker were previously announced to play recurring characters.

The eight-episode series will film in Puerto Rico.

“The Resort” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Showrunner Andy Siara will write and executive produce. Sam Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton, via Anonymous Content, serve as executive producers. Allison Miller will serve as executive producer. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as co-executive Producer.