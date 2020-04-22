Critical Workers in Los Angeles, With or Without Symptoms, Can Now Get Tested for Coronavirus

Those eligible include health care professionals, grocery store workers, first responders and critical government personnel, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced

| April 22, 2020 @ 6:01 PM

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Critical workers on the frontlines in Los Angeles will now be able to get a coronavirus test, beginning on Thursday, even if they are not exhibiting any symptoms, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wednesday.

“We wish we could open that up to everybody, but I think we all know that we have firefighters and police officers, doctors, nurses, janitors at hospitals, folks that are in grocery stores and pharmacies that are putting themselves out on the line, and we want to make sure that they are healthy, that they have the peace of mind of knowing they’re healthy, and because they interact with so many people, that we can make sure they’re not spreading,” Garcetti said. “It’s a very important milestone on the road to reopening.”

Those eligible for tests include health care professionals, grocery store workers, first responders and critical government personnel, Garcetti said. Until now, those seeking to be tested had to have been exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever and cough, meaning asymptomatic carriers of the virus were likely not approved to be tested.

Also Read: California to Begin Scheduling Essential Surgeries Again

Critical workers should contact their employers to get priority testing or visit coronavirus.lacity.org/testing to sign up for a test at any of the city and county’s 34 testing sites.

Garcetti said that L.A. had the capacity to test 12,200 people on Wednesday and expects to have tested a total of 93,000 people by the end of the day. But the day also proved to be the second-most deadly day for L.A., the mayor also said, with 66 new deaths reported on Wednesday — a 10% increase from Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, California Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced that essential surgeries could begin to be scheduled again, 86 new testing sites would be opened in the state’s “testing deserts” to help underserved communities and that he hoped to have the ability to conduct up to 80,000 tests a day in the near future.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
1 of 52

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE