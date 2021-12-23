Critics Choice Awards Will Be Postponed for at Least Six Weeks

The Critics Choice Awards will be postponed at least six weeks, with the awards show eyeing a return in either February or March.

In a note obtained by Variety, the organization will “also require both vaccines and boosters of all attendees and staff when it is rescheduled.

Additionally, voting dates will be pushed, too, “to be consistent with our tradition of having the final round voting in the days just before our awards ceremony,” the organization said.

The organization added, “We expect to announce these dates shortly, but final voting for the upcoming awards will not take place before mid-February at the earliest.”

Representatives for the awards didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can,” the Critics Choice Association said in a statement.

The show had been scheduled for Jan. 9 on The CW.

The Critics Choice Awards becomes the latest media event to be pushed further into 2022 as the country weathers the surge of the Omicron variant, which has pushed case numbers back up to levels not seen in months. On Monday, the CDC estimated that Omicron accounts for 73% of all COVID cases.