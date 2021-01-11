Gari Askew/The CW

Gari Askew/The CW

The CW’s Critics Choice Super Awards Earn Not-So-Super 0.0 Rating

by | January 11, 2021 @ 8:13 AM

Sunday was all about the NFL Playoffs

The CW’s telecast of The Critics Choice Super Awards was not exactly super, settling for a 0.0 rating and just 261,000 total viewers. Sunday night was all about the NFL Playoffs — especially that crazy Cleveland Browns game.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below fast-national Nielsen ratings — which are not adjusted for time zones — should be considered subject to significant adjustment when final numbers come in.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Hollywood production insurance COVID

What Exactly Does a Hollywood COVID Compliance Officer Do?
assault on democracy constitution

The Crisis Our Democracy Faces Isn’t Just Trump – It’s Also Unfettered Social Media
streaming

4 Predictions for Digital Advertising in 2021 | PRO Insight
go big show tbs

‘Go-Big Show’ Debuts as TBS’ Most-Watched Unscripted Series Premiere in 3 Years
Roku

Inside Roku’s Quibi Deal – and the Streaming Platform’s Surprise Content Play
This Is Us, Call Me Kat and The Bachelor split

And the No. 1 TV Show of 2021 (After 7 Days) Is…
winter tv shows ratings

8 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Call Me Kat’ to ‘The Chase’ (Photos)
Mr Mayor Celebrity Wheel of Fortune The Chase

Ratings: ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘The Chase’ Debut Much Better Than ‘Mr Mayor’
block communications

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Toledo Blade Reporters Say Pro-Trump Owners ‘Manipulate’ Coverage
Donald Trump Twitter Facebook (1)

Will Facebook and Twitter Finally Dump Trump for Good?

10 Tech and Entertainment Acquisition Targets in 2021, Including Struggling AMC Theatres