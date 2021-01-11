The CW’s Critics Choice Super Awards Earn Not-So-Super 0.0 Rating

Sunday was all about the NFL Playoffs

Due to the nature of live sports, the below fast-national Nielsen ratings — which are not adjusted for time zones — should be considered subject to significant adjustment when final numbers come in.

The CW’s telecast of The Critics Choice Super Awards was not exactly super, settling for a 0.0 rating and just 261,000 total viewers. Sunday night was all about the NFL Playoffs — especially that crazy Cleveland Browns game.

Beyond the pro pigskin postseason, Univision topped Fox’s repeats with its airing of the 2015 movie “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.”

NBC was first in ratings with a 5.0 rating/25 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 17.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun of its “The Mayor” series premiere, “Sunday Night Football” pregame show “Football Night in America” at 7:30 p.m. averaged a 2.0/10 and 7.8 million viewers. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game drew a 6.0 rating and 20.8 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 2.3/11 and in viewers with 12 million. An NFL overrun at 7 scored a 6.0/30 and 25.2 million viewers. At 8, “60 Minutes” benefited to the tune of a 1.9/9 and 13 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 had a 0.7/3 and 5.6 million viewers. At 10, “NCIS: New Orleans” got a 0.5/3 and 4.1 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 3.6 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 received a 0.7/3 and 5.1 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” at 9 had a 0.5/2 and 3 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 got a 0.4/2 and 3 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.

Fox was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/1 and in viewers with 773,000, airing all reruns.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 339,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings, airing only the Critics Choice Super Awards nationally.