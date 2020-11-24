Emma Stone Used This ‘Friends’ Character as Inspiration for Her ‘Croods’ Voice Without Realizing It (Video)

If the voice of Emma Stone’s “The Croods” character, Eep Crood, has always sounded familiar to you but you’ve never been able to quite put your finger on why, the “Easy A” star is here to clarify things for you.

“I did notice — and this is sort of giving myself away, but I didn’t notice until really, really recently — that I think I’m a little bit inspired by Monica from ‘Friends,’ who could not be more opposite from Eep as a character,” Stone told Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s “Tonight Show,” ahead of the Thanksgiving release of “The Croods: A New Age.”

“Because I realized sometimes my cadence goes a little bit into, ‘I know!’ Like that kind of, sort of sound,” she said, laughing along with the NBC late-night host, as they both recognized the signature catchphrase of Courteney Cox’s “Friends” character, Monica Geller.

“When I was watching it I was like, ‘Am I doing Monica a lot and I didn’t realize it for 10 years?” Stone said, adding that the voice you’ll hear in “The Croods” sequel is now “a little Easter egg that I didn’t even know I was planting.”

In “The Croods: A New Age,” the Crood Family finds out they aren’t the only ones on earth and there is another, more evolved clan named the Bettermans, who are living in a utopia of irrigated fields of produce and a fancy treehouse.

Watch more from Stone’s interview with Fallon via the video above and check out the trailer for the new “Croods” movie here.