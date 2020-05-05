Amazon Game Studios Sets Release Date for Multiplayer First-Person Shooter ‘Crucible’

Amazon Games Studios is releasing its first-person team shooter titled “Crucible” via Steam on May 20, the developer said Tuesday.

“Crucible” has three game modes, two that require the player to co-op with teams of four and one free-for-all battle mode.

There are 10 possible hunter characters in the game, each with a unique set of abilities and attacks. The game is described by Amazon as “a free-to-play team-based action shooter where your gameplay is defined by the choices you make.”

‘Crucible’ will be available on PC via Steam. It is the third title from Amazon Games — the studio also created a racing game named “The Grand Tour Game” and the upcoming “New World,” due out in August.

Also Read: Amazon Q1 Earnings: E-Commerce Giant Says It Expects to Spend $4 Billion on Coronavirus Response

It’s worth noting that the new game’s title could cause some confusion among first-person shooter fans, as its the same as a similar but more developed multiplayer mode (also called Crucible) in Bungie’s “Destiny 2” game.

“Each match in ‘Crucible’ is a fight for survival and control,” according to a description on Amazon Game Studio’s website. “You and your teammates will need to work together to take down alien creatures, capture objectives, and pursue your opponents in search of victory.”

Amazon Game Studios was spun out of shipping conglomerate Amazon.com Inc. in 2012 to develop multiplayer games. The studio is based in San Diego with outposts in Orange County and Amazon’s headquarters. In August, the developer plans to release a massive online multiplayer title based on the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.

Watch a trailer for “Crucible” here.