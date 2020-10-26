Go Pro Today

Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ as First Asian Castmate

She is married to Rob Minkoff, the co-director of “The Lion King” (1994) and director of the “Stuart Little” movies

| October 26, 2020 @ 3:41 PM
crystal kung minkoff

Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is adding its first Asian castmate: Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Kung Minkoff is joining the long-running Bravo reality TV show its eleventh season, currently in production. She is the founder of Real Coco, which offers coconut products, such as milk, water, coffee creamer, and chips. Her husband Rob Minkoff co-directed Disney’s “The Lion King” (1994), the “Stuart Little’ movies and “The Haunted Mansion.” They have two children: son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5.

Bravo has made efforts to diversify its “Real Housewives” franchise. The first woman of color in the franchise was Puerto Rican actress Joyce Giraud, who appeared only in Season 4. Garcelle Beauvais joined the “Beverly Hills” franchise in Season 10 as its first Black housewife. Beauvais has confirmed she is returning for Season 11, alongside Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley.

Asian women are among the least represented in the “Real Housewives” franchise. Across the sprawling franchise, there have been less than a handful, notably “Atlanta’s” Lisa Wu, “Dallas'” Tiffany Hendra and “New York’s” Jules Wainstein.  The upcoming “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” features Jen Shah, the first housewife of Polynesian heritage.

Kung Minkoff replaces Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who departed the show after Season 10.

Bravo does not comment on casting decisions but confirmed Kung’s addition on The Daily Dish website.

Related Content