‘CSI: Vegas’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Season 3 returns to CBS, but the series is shifting to a new day of the week

Marg Helgenberger in CSI: Vegas Season 3
Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows in "CSI: Vegas" Season 3 (Erik Voake/CBS)

CSI: Vegas” joins CBS’ Sunday lineup when Season 3 debuts in February. The fifth spinoff in the network’s long-running procedural franchise, “Vegas” takes audiences back to the location that started it all, along with some familiar faces.

William Petersen and Jorja Fox returned as “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” favorites Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle in Season 1, before fellow “CSI” star Marg Helgenberger stepped in to take the lead as Catherine Willows in Season 2. Helgenberger is back again for Season 3 alongside “Vegas” series stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon.

For everything you need to know about when and where to watch Season 3, read on.

When does “CSI: Vegas” Season 3 premiere?

“CSI: Vegas” Season 3 premieres on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 18.

“CSI: Vegas” Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

New episodes will premiere on Sundays on CBS at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET, moving from its previous Thursday timeslot.

CBS has revealed episode details for the first three episodes, which you can see below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed.

  • S.3 Ep.1: “The Reaper” – Feb. 18
  • S.3 Ep.2: “Scar Tissue” – Feb. 25
  • S.3 Ep. 3: “Rat Packed” – March 3

Where is “CSI: Vegas” Season 3 streaming?

New episodes of “CSI: Vegas” will be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

For Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers, Season 3 episodes will stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch the Season 3 sneak peek

