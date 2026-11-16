2026 Governors Awards Red Carpet: Zendaya, Inde Navarrette and More

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The stars were out in full force on Sunday night at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards, where Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, Floyd Norman, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler all accepted honorary Oscars.

As always, the Governors Awards were a who’s who of Hollywood — giants like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan and Donna Langley were in attendance, as were rising stars and this year’s Oscar hopefuls like Andrew Garfield, Julianne Moore, Curry Barker, Inde Navarrette, Emma Stone and more.