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2026 Governors Awards Red Carpet: Zendaya, Inde Navarrette and More

The stars came out in force to celebrate honorary Oscar winners Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and more

(Credit: Getty Images)
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The stars were out in full force on Sunday night at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards, where Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, Floyd Norman, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler all accepted honorary Oscars.

As always, the Governors Awards were a who’s who of Hollywood — giants like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan and Donna Langley were in attendance, as were rising stars and this year’s Oscar hopefuls like Andrew Garfield, Julianne Moore, Curry Barker, Inde Navarrette, Emma Stone and more.

Check out our gallery of red carpet looks below.

2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala (Credit: Getty Images)
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(Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Zendaya

(Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Julianne Moore

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sandra Hüller

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jaafar Jackson

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Inde Navarrette

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Emma Stone attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Gemma Chan attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Penélope Cruz attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Charles Melton attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Pedro Pascal attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Eva Victor attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Sandra Hüller attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Elizabeth Debicki attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Andrew Garfield attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Sebastian Stan attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Olivia Wilde attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Léa Seydoux attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Cara Delevingne attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Andrew Scott attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Tessa Thompson attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Monica Barbaro attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Tom Holland attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Florence Pugh attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Alexander Skarsgård attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Travis Scott attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Adam Driver and Miles Teller attend the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Chris Rock attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Giancarlo Esposito attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Lily James attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Emmy Rossum attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Carrie Coon attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Jordan Firstman attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Glenn Close attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

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