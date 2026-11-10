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Inside the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala: See All the Red Carpet Looks | Photos

The Saturday night event brings together some of Hollywood’s biggest names

2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala (Credit: Getty Images)
2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala (Credit: Getty Images)
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The 15th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names Saturday night, with actors, filmmakers, artists and other notable guests gathering at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the annual celebration of art and cinema.

The Nov. 7 event also raised nearly $7 million, setting a fundraising record for the gala.

This year honored artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, recognizing their contributions to the visual arts and cinema. Co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, the event drew more than 600 guests and was presented by Gucci, which has partnered with the museum on the annual benefit since its launch in 2011.

Among those stepping onto the red carpet were Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Viola Davis, Monica Barbaro, Odessa A’zion, Quinta Brunson and Julia Garner. Guests posed beneath the glow of Chris Burden’s iconic “Urban Light” installation, which has become a signature backdrop for the gala’s arrivals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Guests explore gallery during LACMA's Opening Gala for The David Geffen Galleries at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for LACMA)
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Proceeds from the record-setting fundraiser will support LACMA’s efforts to expand film programming and its broader mission, including exhibitions, acquisitions and educational initiatives.

Take a look at the stars who brought their fashion A-game to the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in TheWrap’s photo gallery.

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Anya Taylor-Joy

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Odessa A’zion

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Quinta Brunson

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Julia Garner

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Olivia Munn

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Nicole Kidman

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Amber Valletta

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Parker Posey

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Jordan Firstman

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Candice Swanepoel

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Sienna Miller

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Viola Davis

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Guitarricadelafuente

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Joel Edgerton

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Brittany Snow

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Sofía Vergara

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Andrew Garfield

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Paris Hilton

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Jason Wu and Adeline Rudolph

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Soo Joo Park

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Kylie Jenner

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Sarah Paulson

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Erica Pelosini

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Irina Shayk

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek Pinault

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Catherine Opie and Katy Barkan

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Rufus Sewell

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Carly Steel

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Michael Urie

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Mark Indelicato

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Anderson .Paak

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Rosé

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Emily Ratajkowski

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Lindsey Vonn

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Antwaun Sargent

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Curry Barker

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Ludwig Göransson

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Yoshiki

(Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Benito Skinner

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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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