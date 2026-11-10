Inside the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala: See All the Red Carpet Looks | Photos

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The 15th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names Saturday night, with actors, filmmakers, artists and other notable guests gathering at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the annual celebration of art and cinema.

The Nov. 7 event also raised nearly $7 million, setting a fundraising record for the gala.

This year honored artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, recognizing their contributions to the visual arts and cinema. Co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, the event drew more than 600 guests and was presented by Gucci, which has partnered with the museum on the annual benefit since its launch in 2011.

Among those stepping onto the red carpet were Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Viola Davis, Monica Barbaro, Odessa A’zion, Quinta Brunson and Julia Garner. Guests posed beneath the glow of Chris Burden’s iconic “Urban Light” installation, which has become a signature backdrop for the gala’s arrivals.

Proceeds from the record-setting fundraiser will support LACMA’s efforts to expand film programming and its broader mission, including exhibitions, acquisitions and educational initiatives.

Take a look at the stars who brought their fashion A-game to the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in TheWrap’s photo gallery.