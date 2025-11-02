LACMA’s 2025 Art + Film Gala Red Carpet: Ryan Coogler, Kerry Washington, Elle Fanning and More | Photos

LACMA’s 14th annual event attracted A-list talent from the worlds of art, film, fashion and entertainment

Emma Roberts, Kerry Washington, Paris Hilton, Cynthia Bailey and Salma Hayek Pinault (Source: Getty)
Emma Roberts, Kerry Washington, Paris Hilton, Cynthia Bailey and Salma Hayek Pinault (Source: Getty)

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted its 14th annual Art+Film Gala on Saturday, bringing A-list talent from the worlds of art, film, fashion and entertainment under one roof — and the museum’s iconic city street lights installation.

This year’s event honored artist Mary Corse, known for her six-decade exploration of light and perception, and “Black Panther” and “Sinners” filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

Museum trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio served again as co-chairs for the annual event, which once more this year was presented by Gucci.

Proceeds from the gala support LACMA’s film initiatives, including exhibitions, acquisitions and education programs, as well as the museum’s broader mission to integrate film into its curatorial program.

The Art+Film Gala has become one of Los Angeles’ most prominent cultural events, celebrating the intersection of visual art and cinema while raising funds for the museum’s programs and future exhibitions.

Past honorees of the Art+Film Gala include artists Simone Leigh, Judy Baca, Helen Pashgian, Kehinde Wiley, Amy Sherald, Betye Saar, Catherine Opie, Mark Bradford, Robert Irwin, James Turrell, Barbara Kruger, David Hockney, Ed Ruscha, and John Baldessari, and filmmakers Baz Luhrmann, David Fincher, Park Chan-wook, Steven Spielberg, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, George Lucas, Kathryn Bigelow, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, and Clint Eastwood, according to the LACMA website.

Attendees included Elle Fanning, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Kathryn Hahn, Salma Hayek Pinault, Quinta Brunson and many more.

For a complete look at the stellar fashions from the evening, scroll below for TheWrap red carpet photo gallery.

Zinzi Coogler and Honoree Ryan Coogler, both wearing Gucci (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA

Zinzi Coogler and Honoree Ryan Coogler, both wearing Gucci

Kaia Gerber, wearing Gucci and Cindy Crawford, wearing Gucci
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

Kaia Gerber, wearing Gucci and Cindy Crawford, wearing Gucci

Elle Fanning, wearing Gucci
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Elle Fanning, wearing Gucci

Cynthia Erivo
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Cynthia Erivo

Cindy Crawford
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Cindy Crawford

Kathryn Hahn
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Kathryn Hahn

Zoey Deutch
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Zoey Deutch

Salma Hayek
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Salma Hayek

Kaia Gerber
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Kaia Gerber

Quinta Brunson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Quinta Brunson

Kerry Washington
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Kerry Washington

Paris Hilton
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Trustee Paris Hilton, wearing Gucci

Demi Lovato
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Demi Lovato

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson, both wearing Gucci
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson, both wearing Gucci

Ludwig Göransson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Ludwig Göransson

Doja Cat, wearing Gucci
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Doja Cat, wearing Gucci

Cristin Milioti
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Cristin Milioti

Demi Moore, wearing Gucci
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Demi Moore, wearing Gucci

Emma Roberts
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Emma Roberts

Kristen Wiig
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Kristen Wiig

Beck
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Beck

Tallulah Willis
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Tallulah Willis

Sev Ohanian
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Sev Ohanian

Charlie Hunnam
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Charlie Hunnam

Salma Hayek, wearing Gucci, and François-Henri Pinault
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Salma Hayek, wearing Gucci, and François-Henri Pinault

Édgar Ramíre
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Édgar Ramírez

Jon M. Chu
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Jon M. Chu

Billy Zane
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Billy Zane

Ryan Destiny
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Ryan Destiny

Angela Bassett
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Bailey
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Cynthia Bailey

Justine Lupe
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Justine Lupe

Nadia Lee Cohen
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Nadia Lee Cohen

Lizzy Greene
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Lizzy Greene

Soo-Joo Park
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Soo-Joo Park

Ava Duvernay
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Ava Duvernay

Patrick Ta
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

Patrick Ta

Michael Govan, CEO, LACMA, wearing Gucci and Eva Chow
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA)

Michael Govan, CEO, LACMA, wearing Gucci and Eva Chow

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

