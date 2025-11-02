LACMA’s 2025 Art + Film Gala Red Carpet: Ryan Coogler, Kerry Washington, Elle Fanning and More | Photos

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted its 14th annual Art+Film Gala on Saturday, bringing A-list talent from the worlds of art, film, fashion and entertainment under one roof — and the museum’s iconic city street lights installation.

This year’s event honored artist Mary Corse, known for her six-decade exploration of light and perception, and “Black Panther” and “Sinners” filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

Museum trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio served again as co-chairs for the annual event, which once more this year was presented by Gucci.

Proceeds from the gala support LACMA’s film initiatives, including exhibitions, acquisitions and education programs, as well as the museum’s broader mission to integrate film into its curatorial program.

The Art+Film Gala has become one of Los Angeles’ most prominent cultural events, celebrating the intersection of visual art and cinema while raising funds for the museum’s programs and future exhibitions.

Past honorees of the Art+Film Gala include artists Simone Leigh, Judy Baca, Helen Pashgian, Kehinde Wiley, Amy Sherald, Betye Saar, Catherine Opie, Mark Bradford, Robert Irwin, James Turrell, Barbara Kruger, David Hockney, Ed Ruscha, and John Baldessari, and filmmakers Baz Luhrmann, David Fincher, Park Chan-wook, Steven Spielberg, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, George Lucas, Kathryn Bigelow, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, and Clint Eastwood, according to the LACMA website.

Attendees included Elle Fanning, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Kathryn Hahn, Salma Hayek Pinault, Quinta Brunson and many more.

For a complete look at the stellar fashions from the evening, scroll below for TheWrap red carpet photo gallery.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA

Zinzi Coogler and Honoree Ryan Coogler, both wearing Gucci