LACMA’s 2025 Art + Film Gala Red Carpet: Ryan Coogler, Kerry Washington, Elle Fanning and More | Photos

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted its 14th annual Art+Film Gala on Saturday, bringing A-list talent from the worlds of art, film, fashion and entertainment under one roof — and the museum’s iconic city street lights installation.
This year’s event honored artist Mary Corse, known for her six-decade exploration of light and perception, and “Black Panther” and “Sinners” filmmaker Ryan Coogler.
Museum trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio served again as co-chairs for the annual event, which once more this year was presented by Gucci.
Proceeds from the gala support LACMA’s film initiatives, including exhibitions, acquisitions and education programs, as well as the museum’s broader mission to integrate film into its curatorial program.
The Art+Film Gala has become one of Los Angeles’ most prominent cultural events, celebrating the intersection of visual art and cinema while raising funds for the museum’s programs and future exhibitions.
Past honorees of the Art+Film Gala include artists Simone Leigh, Judy Baca, Helen Pashgian, Kehinde Wiley, Amy Sherald, Betye Saar, Catherine Opie, Mark Bradford, Robert Irwin, James Turrell, Barbara Kruger, David Hockney, Ed Ruscha, and John Baldessari, and filmmakers Baz Luhrmann, David Fincher, Park Chan-wook, Steven Spielberg, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, George Lucas, Kathryn Bigelow, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, and Clint Eastwood, according to the LACMA website.
Attendees included Elle Fanning, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Kathryn Hahn, Salma Hayek Pinault, Quinta Brunson and many more.
For a complete look at the stellar fashions from the evening, scroll below for TheWrap red carpet photo gallery.
Zinzi Coogler and Honoree Ryan Coogler, both wearing Gucci
Kaia Gerber, wearing Gucci and Cindy Crawford, wearing Gucci
Elle Fanning, wearing Gucci
Cynthia Erivo
Cindy Crawford
Kathryn Hahn
Zoey Deutch
Salma Hayek
Kaia Gerber
Quinta Brunson
Kerry Washington
LACMA Trustee Paris Hilton, wearing Gucci
Demi Lovato
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson, both wearing Gucci
Ludwig Göransson
Doja Cat, wearing Gucci
Cristin Milioti
Demi Moore, wearing Gucci
Emma Roberts
Kristen Wiig
Beck
Tallulah Willis
Sev Ohanian
Charlie Hunnam
Salma Hayek, wearing Gucci, and François-Henri Pinault
Édgar Ramírez
Jon M. Chu
Billy Zane
Ryan Destiny
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Bailey
Justine Lupe
Nadia Lee Cohen
Lizzy Greene
Soo-Joo Park
Ava Duvernay
Patrick Ta
Michael Govan, CEO, LACMA, wearing Gucci and Eva Chow