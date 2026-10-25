3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Few weeks call for movie-watching quite as much as the week before Halloween, and if you’re searching for something to stream on Netflix, sometimes it can be hard to find something worth the scroll in a sea of same-y new releases. Not to worry, we’ve rounded up three movies on the platform (a couple of which are about to leave Netflix, mind you) that are worth checking out this week.
‘Bride of Chucky’
Netflix is currently home to a number of Chucky sequels (but frustratingly enough, not the original ‘Child’s Play’ movie, which you’ll have to head to Prime Video, AMC+ or Philio for this month). There’s plenty of great debate to be had around which is the best ‘Child’s Play’ sequel, considering it’s one of the most consistent of the long-running horror franchises. But in terms of favorite, I’ve got to give it to “Bride of Chucky,” the 1998 sequel that introduced Jennifer Tilly’s now equally beloved horror icon, Tiffany. Directed by “Freddy vs. Jason” helmer Ronny Yu, “Bride of Chucky” is a playful, hyperstylized return to everybody’s favorite killer doll – at least until they met Tiffany.
‘Crimson Peak’
Guillermo del Toro’s gorgeous haunted house movie “Crimson Peak” doesn’t get its due. It’s a stunning piece of practical movie-making and a rich, character-driven ghost story that’s proudly born from a love of Gothic Romance. That means it’s not the scariest ghost story in town, but it’s a stunner, perhaps even more rewarding on a second watch. Mia Wasikowska stars as Edith, an aspiring author in the 19th century who falls for Tom Hiddleston’s impossibly alluring, aristocratic Sir Thomas Sharpe. With Thomas comes his prickly and peculiar sister, Lucille (Jessica Chastain), and when she moves into their family estate, she finds ghostly horrors and twisted secrets waiting around every turn. It’s one of our best new original ghost stories of the 20th century, from a maestro of the craft working with studio resources and a spectacular cast.
Nightcrawler
One of the best psychological thrillers of the last 20 years, “Nightcrawler” stars Jake Gyllenhaal in what might just be his career best performance to date – the absolute scumbag ambulance-chasing criminal turned crime journalist Louis Bloom. The directorial debut from “The Fall” and “The Bourne Legacy” screenwriter Dan Gilroy (who has since penned several episodes of “Andor”), “Nightcrawler” follows Lou’s despicable rise as he casts all would-be journalistic ethics aside and relentlessly pursues hot-ticket footage of accidents, crimes and all other manner of gruesome footage for which he can make a bag from news stations hungry for views. Gyllenhaal is totally unforgettable in this role, a nightmare of warped American ambition and true crime profiteering.