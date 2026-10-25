3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Few weeks call for movie-watching quite as much as the week before Halloween, and if you’re searching for something to stream on Netflix, sometimes it can be hard to find something worth the scroll in a sea of same-y new releases. Not to worry, we’ve rounded up three movies on the platform (a couple of which are about to leave Netflix, mind you) that are worth checking out this week.

‘Bride of Chucky’

“Bride of Chucky” (Universal Pictures)

Netflix is currently home to a number of Chucky sequels (but frustratingly enough, not the original ‘Child’s Play’ movie, which you’ll have to head to Prime Video, AMC+ or Philio for this month). There’s plenty of great debate to be had around which is the best ‘Child’s Play’ sequel, considering it’s one of the most consistent of the long-running horror franchises. But in terms of favorite, I’ve got to give it to “Bride of Chucky,” the 1998 sequel that introduced Jennifer Tilly’s now equally beloved horror icon, Tiffany. Directed by “Freddy vs. Jason” helmer Ronny Yu, “Bride of Chucky” is a playful, hyperstylized return to everybody’s favorite killer doll – at least until they met Tiffany.