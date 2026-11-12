Alanis Morissette Slams Ben Affleck During LA Concert for Once ‘Asking Why I Didn’t Lead With My Sexuality’

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Alanis Morissette took aim at her “Dogma” co-star Ben Affleck at her Wednesday concert claiming he once asked her why she “didn’t lead” with her sexuality.

The “Ironic” singer was performing during her “Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock Traumedy” at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., when she started talking tot he audience about the criticisms she’s faced over the years as an artist and performer.

“I’ve even had a guy ask why I didn’t lead with my sexuality,” the singer said in a video of the concert captured by Entertainment Weekly. “Thank you, Ben Affleck.”

Following the remarks, Morissette then played a scene from their 1999 film “Dogma,” in which she makes a memorable cameo as God. In the scene, her character finally reveals herself after spending much of the story communicating through her angelic messenger, Metatron (Alan Rickman). When fallen angel Bartleby (Affleck) realizes he has failed in his attempt to return to Heaven, God forgives him before unleashing a deafening scream that causes his head and chest to explode.

Also during the concert, she told “harsh judgments about my songs, about my body, about how I look, about how I think, about how I feel, about my value system, about my weight, about how feral I am, about how feral I live, about my approach to parenting, about my approach to education, my approach to freaking anything,” according to EW.

She also had some choice words for Johnny Depp, who has remerged into the public eye with his upcoming turn as Ebenezer Scrooge in the movie “Ebenezer.”

“I did call Johnny Depp at one point, and his response was, ‘Why are you calling me?’” she explained while adding that she “was looking for a friend” amid her struggles.



Representatives for Affleck did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.