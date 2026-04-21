Alyssa Farah Griffin Questions the Severity of Trump’s MAGA Schism: ‘It’s Not as Big of a Walk Away as You’d Think’ | Video

Though Donald Trump’s popularity may be at an all-time low amid the Iran war, Alyssa Farah Griffin defended that the president’s base “will never leave him.”

During Monday’s episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, “The View” co-host weighed in on the apparent MAGA civil war, which has seen the likes of Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Joe Rogan and more distance themselves from the president. However, Griffin questioned the severity of the drama, noting that former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is the only one out of the bunch to outright declare opposition to Trump.

“The bigger point I was making is his base will likely never leave him. We’ve gone through the Epstein betrayal, that he ran on releasing the Epstein files … and there’s still now millions of documents that haven’t been released,” she said to host Brian Teta. “There’s the war in Iran, despite wanting to end endless wars. That betrayal is not enough with his core base. But 37% approval means basically your base is with you and a handful of others. It does mean that you’ve lost moderate Republicans and independents, and nobody is winning midterms for their party with a 37% approval rate.”

As Griffin went on, she said “the devil is in the details” when analyzing the drama between Trump and the recently outspoken MAGA media.

“This is where Marjorie Taylor Greene stands out to me,” she noted. “[She] is the only one saying I now oppose this person. You betrayed me … Because both Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, despite excoriating him on their podcasts … still both said that they would still support him despite the things they’re saying.”

Additionally, Griffin felt that Rogan was “more piece by piece on issues,” adding, “I get the sense, despite criticizing Trump on Epstein, on the war and generally making fun of how he’s been governing the people around him, I get the sense he would probably have voted for him again.”

“So, all that to say that he is too unpopular to win again, and he’s too unpopular for Republicans to pull a rabbit out of a hat in the midterms, but it’s not as big of a walk away as you would think because we are so tribalistic in our politics,” she said. “And what does that say about us as a country, if there’s virtually nothing a politician could do to make their core supporters ever abandon them?

Though Griffin and Teta did take a moment to acknowledge that Trump constitutionally cannot run for office again, despite his many jokes about trying to do so.

Watch the full commentary above.