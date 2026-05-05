Amy Poehler Confronts Billie Eilish on Her ‘The Office’ Fandom: ‘Have You Tried ‘Parks and Rec?’’ | Video

Amy Poehler confronted Billie Eilish about her massive obsession with “The Office,” and suggested she try a new comedy in the same vein: “Parks and Recreation.”

On the latest episode of Poehler’s podcast “Good Hang,” the host confronted Eilish about her addiction to rewatching “The Office.” The Grammy-winner admitted that she’d seen the Steve Carell-starring series easily over 30 times in total.

“Probably rewatched the whole series three or four times a year,” Eilish said. “It’s up – if not more.”

The “Good Hang” crew did some calculating that led to a staggering number regarding how much time Eilish has spent watching “The Office” each time she binges it. Then Poehler suggested her beloved NBC series “Parks and Recreation” as a new substitute for Eilish’s comfort binges.

“So Jenna took a little adderall the other day and added up the hours of what that is,” Poehler responded. “Do you know that it’s like 92 days. I guess my question to you is have you tried ‘Parks and Rec?’ I just really want you to check it out. I’d love for you to check it out.”

Eilish exclaimed that “Parks and Rec” was likely in her Top 5 shows of all time, while Poehler once again urged her to try a new show to binge in her limited free time.

“Get the hell out of here,” Eilish said with a laugh. “I love ‘Parks and Rec.’”

Poehler has done plenty of confronting between “The Office” and “Parks and Rec” fandoms during her podcast. Last year, she and Rashida Jones unpacked “The Office” fans hatred of Karen compared to the “Parks and Rec” fans’ love for Ann.

“You had such a tough job there because everybody wanted Jim and Pam, and then guess who shows up? A very likable, cool — and everyone was like, ‘Oh no wait, I love Karen,’” Poehler argued.

Jones, meanwhile, gently disagreed with the assessment.

“That’s nice. It did not feel that way,” she said. “People did not like me. Like, fans were not about it. But they had to create tension for the relationship to be earned later. So, I was the third point in the triangle — it’s fine, I accept it.”