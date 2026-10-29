Amy Poehler Jokes She Doesn’t Have Tina Fey’s Phone Number: ‘She’s Too Famous’

Amy Poehler joked that Tina Fey has gotten so famous that she no longer uses her own phone or gives out her number – even to her friends.
While talking to The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday, Poehler looked back at her friendship with Fey over the years and marveled that they had the same trajectory at the same time. That helped their bond, which has been going strong for 30 years, but she then joked that Fey has become so big that she now refuses to give her friend her phone number.
“In a very wonderful way, we’ve experienced a lot of the same, similar things at the same time,” Poehler said. “Branching out of SNL and doing our own shows, and producing things, and being moms. But I don’t have her phone number currently. She won’t; she refuses to give it to me. And she has somebody answer all of her calls.”
She added: “Yeah, she won’t talk on the phone anymore. She’s too famous. She doesn’t even know how to work a phone. She, like, one memory, she goes, ‘What do I do with this?’ She just hands it to someone.”
Poehler was serious about their relationship and how it transcended beyond the professional and allowed them to grow up together.
“People come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime,” Poehler said. “Tina and I met when we were very young in Chicago at Second City and ImprovOlympic, all these theaters there. And we were just starting out. And I’ve been very lucky that we have been in each other’s lives since then. We’re coming up on over 30 years as friends.”
Poehler’s next show is “Dig” over on Peacock. She stars as an archaeologist on a dig in Greece who hides an ancient ruin from her boss to unearth it herself with a group of people in need of a win.