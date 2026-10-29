Amy Poehler Jokes She Doesn’t Have Tina Fey’s Phone Number: ‘She’s Too Famous’

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Amy Poehler joked that Tina Fey has gotten so famous that she no longer uses her own phone or gives out her number – even to her friends.

While talking to The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday, Poehler looked back at her friendship with Fey over the years and marveled that they had the same trajectory at the same time. That helped their bond, which has been going strong for 30 years, but she then joked that Fey has become so big that she now refuses to give her friend her phone number.