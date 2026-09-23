Amy Poehler Can’t Stop Cackling Over ‘SNL’ Star Ashley Padilla’s Arrest Story: ‘I Love That’

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Amy Poehler found herself in stitches as “Saturday Night Live” star Ashley Padilla recounted the time she was arrested as a teenager.

Specifically, during Tuesday’s episode of “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” the “SNL” performer confessed that she was a “bad girl” back in the day.

“Tell me more,” Poehler responded. “What do you mean? How did you get in trouble?”

Padilla countered with a one word answer: “Arrested.”

This tidbit appeared to take Poehler by surprise, as she declared: “No! Finally, we got to it.”

As Padilla dove into the story, she shared that she was booked for “obstruction of justice” and “resisting arrest.”

With a laugh, Poehler praised Padilla for being “so cool.”

“My mother pulling in as I’m cuffed on the cop car. Cuffed on top of the cop car. She pulls in,” Padilla recalled as Poehler continued to fight back laughter. “Single mother pulls in in her boyfriend’s truck.”

She continued: “She gets out and she’s looking at me like [shakes head], talking to the cop and he’s like, ‘So, we found her in the rose bush.’”

Per Padilla, her run-in with the police occurred after she took off from a party, which was going on not far from a recent hit-and-run.

“They arrested me because I hid in a rose bush for, I think, four hours,” she said. “And when they pulled me out, I said, and they wrote this down, it was in the police report, I said, ‘It’s about time you motherf–kers caught me.’”

Padilla, who couldn’t help but laugh at her own story, roasted herself for acting like she was “on camera.”

“I love that,” Poehler chimed in. “You doubled down ’cause you were like, nervous. And you were like, ‘I’m going to go extra cocky.’ I can relate.”

On what became of her arrest, Padilla shared that she was able to get it off her record by going to court-ordered therapy with her mom. “That’s punishment for her,” a shocked Poehler said.

Watch the whole story for yourself above.

Padilla is set to star in Season 52 of “Saturday Night Live,” which kicks off on Sept. 26 with New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson as the host.