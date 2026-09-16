‘SNL’ Adds 2 Cast Members for Season 52

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“Saturday Night Live” is adding two new comedians to its roster.

Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter join the cast of the long-running NBC variety sketch series. The show will return for Season 52 on Saturday, Sept. 26, with host Jalen Brunson and musical guest Katseye.

In addition to these new cast members, featured players Ashely Padilla and Jane Wickline have been promoted to the main cast for Season 52.

Belo-Osagie, who hails from Queens, N.Y., is a comedian with a history of making online sketches. She wrote and directed the 2020 short film “Tinge” and is the creator of the series “Afrobeats Futura” and solo show “Saidah Gets Closure.”

Reiter recently appeared in HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated series “The Chair Company,” portraying the partner of Tim Robinson’s character’s daughter (played by Sophia Lillis). She also appeared in the show “Minimum Wage,” which she wrote and directed on, and created the parody short film “The Hunger Games (but Better).”

There have been some other casting changes in the past few weeks of “Saturday Night Live” news. Chloe Fineman, a longtime member of the “SNL” cast, departed the show after seven seasons. Martin Herlihy, one third of the “Please Don’t Destroy” group that once made digital shorts for the show, has departed as a writer (leaving cast member Ben Marshall as the only one remaining).

Following the season premiere featuring Brunson and Katseye, the show has three more episodes lined up: an Oct. 3 episode hosted by “Verity” star Dakota Johnson with musical guest Turnstile; an Oct. 10 episode hosted by Shane Gillis with musical guest Rosalía; and a Halloween episode hosted by “Obsession” star Inde Navarrette with musical guest Gracie Abrams.

“Saturday Night Live” will return on Sept. 26.