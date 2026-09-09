‘SNL’ Taps Jalen Brunson, Dakota Johnson, Shane Gillis and Inde Navarrette as Season 52 Hosts

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“SNL” unveiled its starting lineup for Season 52, tapping Jalen Brunson, Dakota Johnson, Shane Gillis and Inde Navarrette as hosts to kick off the fall.

Freshly minted NBA champion Brunson, who was named MVP of the 2026 NBA Finals as he led the New York Knicks to their first championship win in 53 years, will host “SNL” for the first time for the Season 52 premiere on Sept. 26.

He will be joined by Katseye, who will make their debut as musical guest.

Johnson will take the baton from Brunson to host the Oct. 3 episode, marking the third time the actress, who stars in Oct. 2 release “Verity,” has taken the “SNL” stage. Also on Oct. 3, Turnstile will perform in their first appearance as a musical guest.

Next up, on Oct. 10, the third back-to-back week of “SNL” will see Gillis host for the third time, with Rosalía slated to take the stage for the second time as musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” will then take a two-week break before returning for a Halloween episode. The Oct. 31 episode will be hosted than no other than “Obsession” breakout Navarrette. She’ll be joined by Gracie Abrams, who will make her second appearance as musical guest.

“SNL” closed out its 51st season as the No. 1 broadcast comedy series in the 18-49 demo for the 2025-26 season, all while scoring 11 Emmy nominations.

The late night sketch show debuts on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and streams live on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels serving as creator and executive producer.