‘SNL’ Cut for Time Sketch: Ashley Padilla Spoofs TLC Bar Makeover Series From Hell | Video

A new “Saturday Night Live” sketch starring Ashley Padilla as a bar employee from hell is making waves online — despite being cut from the most recent episode.

The sketch, titled “Making Amends,” is a digital short from “SNL” writer/director Martin Herlihy. Jeremy Culhane stars as a new father who goes to see his own absentee dad (played by James Austin Johnson) in the hospital after the latter suffers a near-fatal heart attack.

However, as Culhane’s character tries to reconnect with his estranged father, he keeps getting distracted by an absurdly intense TLC-style bar makeover show, titled “Bar Savior,” featuring Padilla as a manager and Herlihy as the series’ host.

“This bar sucks! It sucks!” Herlihy opens.

“Suck my d–k!” Padilla responds.

Throughout the sketch, Culhane is repeatedly distracted by Herlihy and Padilla’s shouting match. Herlihy’s character criticizes the bar for its numerous issues, such as an absurdly small amount of cheese on a burger and a strange mural with Jake Sully from “Avatar” on a Hawaiian vacation. Later, Herlihy starts throwing Padilla (replaced by a ragdoll) around in a physical altercation.

“Stop saying bad words on my show!” Herlihy yells at one point in a Tim Robinson-like line read.

You can watch the full sketch below.

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This is one of several digital shorts written and directed by Herlihy for the 51st season of “Saturday Night Live.” Herlihy used to be on the show as one third of “Please Don’t Destroy,” though the group parted with “SNL” after its 50th season. Herlihy remained on as a writer, while Ben Marshall was elevated to featured player status (and John Higgins departed altogether).

The sketch was cut from the finale of the 51st season of “SNL,” hosted by Will Ferrell with musical guest Paul McCartney. It’s not the only sketch cut from that episode that blew up on the internet. Closer to the May 16 release of the episode, “SNL” uploaded a sketch titled “Juicy Toobins” that featured Ferrell as an aggressive security guard yelling at kids excited to meet a group of child-friendly mascots. The sketch quickly became popular online after Ferrell continued breaking in front of the kids.