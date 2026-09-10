Andrew Garfield Immediately Stopped Using ChatGPT After ‘Artificial’ Shoot: ‘The More You Know’

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Andrew Garfield revealed on Wednesday night’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he stopped using ChatGPT immediately after he played OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in director Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming drama, “Artificial.”

Garfield dedicated most of his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance to discussing “The Uprising,” the new film from “Captain Phillips” director Paul Greengrass in which Garfield plays the leader of a rebellion against King Richard II in 1300s England. Garfield noted that, despite “The Uprising” releasing in theaters before “Artificial,” he actually shot the latter film first, which he described as a “really interesting experience.”

“Polar opposite [films] in the scale of humanity, right?” Garfield observed. “[I played] one of the most powerful people in the world potentially right now and one of the least powerful people in 1381.”

When Kimmel asked Garfield if he felt any “trepidation” about AI, the actor sarcastically responded, “No, no! I feel like it’s all going great!” Kimmel followed that up by asking Garfield whether playing Altman in “Artificial” left him more “nervous” or “scared” about the rise of AI.

“It’s the same thing that happened to me when I did ‘The Social Network,’ which was I got off Facebook immediately,” Garfield said. “I got off my ChatGPT immediately.”

You can check out the actor’s full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance yourself in the video below.

Garfield went on to explain his reaction to not just his “Artificial” role but also the AI technology that Altman has been at the helm of introducing to the world in recent years.

“I don’t really know even how to explain why, but just the more you know, the more you just realize we’re careening into some very unknown territory,” Garfield said. The actor went on to cheekily slam Altman and every other tech industry executive who has tried to shrug off the immense dangers AI poses to humanity with transparency about their own uncertainty.

“They say it openly!” Garfield told the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” audience “I think what I suppose is good and transparent is they’re like, ‘Yeah, no, we kind of don’t know who’s going to lose their jobs and how we’re going to create an economy that works for ordinary people. But we’re go to find out! And I promise you it’s gonna be awesome!’”

“Artificial,” which also stars Ike Barinholtz as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is set to make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 5. The film was infamously dropped this past summer by Amazon MGM, its original distributor, but was quickly picked back up by Neon. It is now slated to hit select theaters in the U.S. on Christmas Day.