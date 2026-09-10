Hillary Clinton Claims Voters Don’t Believe Trump Anymore: ‘Put Lipstick on a Pig and It’s Still a Pig’

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Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stopped by the Thursday edition of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” and explained why she believes American voters are “done” with President Trump’s empty promises, remarking, “You can put lipstick on a pig and it’s still a pig.”

Clinton reacted at the top of the “Morning Joe” segment to remarks Trump made Wednesday at a rally in Dallas where he claimed that America is “winning” the war in Iran. He further argued that his administration had “no choice” but to go to war with the Middle East country to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. Clinton, for her part, was unimpressed by Trump’s comments.

“I thought the whole Republican mini-convention and Trump’s speech was making the case for the Democrats,” Clinton said, adding, “I am very confident we’re going to take back the House and I’m increasingly confident we’re going to take the Senate.”

“I think the American people — even people who wanted to give Trump a chance, even people who voted for Trump — they didn’t vote for what’s happening now,” Clinton continued. “I think they want to have the country take a deep breath and put some big checks and balances on Trump for his last two years.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

Clinton observed that Trump has been “left to his own devices” since he retook office. She pointed to the war in Iran and the stateside affordability crisis, as well as the growing concerns about the Trump family’s potentially politically-driven profits, as reasons why American voters’ collective opinion of the president has soured over the last two years.

“These are real events in people’s lives. You can put lipstick on a pig and it’s still a pig,” Clinton said. “Voters are saying, ‘I don’t believe this anymore.’ He still has his 30% that are going to follow him literally anywhere. But the vast majority of Americans, particularly independent swing voters, I think they’re done and they want to check the power that this person in our Oval Office is trying to wield.”

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough later asked Clinton whether she believes the Republican Party’s fear-mongering campaign against certain, rising Democratic Socialist candidates will work on American voters or not.

“I hope not. Every other word out of Trump’s mouth is ‘socialist’ or ‘communist,’” Clinton acknowledged. “From my perspective, everybody has to run their own campaign, and I will say that some of the language and some of the positions on the far left go way too far. But on the other hand, we do have a housing crisis. We have a health care crisis.”

“What I have said … is once we take the House and we have a very big, diverse caucus, let people get to work,” Clinton added. “If you want to introduce Medicare For All, write the bill. If you want to restore the Affordable Care Act subsidies, write the bill. Let’s get back to actually doing the work of legislating and making a difference. Let’s move from slogans to actual results.”