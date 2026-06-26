Andy Cohen Chokes Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Late ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Staffer | Video

Andy Cohen fought back tears while sharing with his studio audience that the “Watch What Happens Live” family lost a beloved member this week.

During Thursday’s episode of the Bravo late night show, Cohen took a moment to address the death of Kyra Samson, who worked for “Watch What Happens Live” for several years, including as a production manager.

“Before we go tonight, I have some devastating news to share from our ‘Watch What Happens Live’ family,” Cohen said. “This is hard for me to get through, but, on Tuesday night, our beloved former production manager Kyra Samson passed away from brain cancer. She was only 28. During her four wonderful years with us, Kyra was known for her sweet smile and gentle demeanor – but she could also be a small but mighty enforcer.”

As Cohen went on he, recalled seeing Samson “on a bullhorn corralling massive crowds at BravoCon,” praising it as “truly a sight to behold.”

“She’s gonna be terribly missed by all of us here. And, no doubt, by everyone who was lucky enough to know her,” Cohen added while wiping away his tears. “I hope you’ll join us in honoring her legacy by donating to the Kyra Fund, which will help provide urgently needed research for people with glioblastomas – and hopefully help future Kyras out there.”

Before concluding, a tearful Cohen shared that they were sending “all of our prayers and love to her family and her friends. We love you, Kyra.”

Watch Cohen’s tribute below.

Tonight we are honoring an incomparable part of the #WWHL team. Visit https://t.co/6ZwmL4cuce to donate to the Kyra fund. pic.twitter.com/u90YIbbnQ1 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) June 26, 2026

Cohen’s tribute came a day after Samson’s father, David Samson, the former Miami Marlins team president, shared word of her passing on X.

“Yesterday, my daughter, Kyra, passed away peacefully after a 9 month and 11 day fight against one of the cruelest diseases I’ve ever seen up close,” he wrote alongside a photo of his daughter. “She was diagnosed with Brain Cancer, specifically Glioblastoma. I have felt all of your concern and love for these months and wasn’t ready to be anymore specific than I was.”

He continued: “Kyra was a 28-year-old young woman who loved deeply and who is impossible to describe in 280 characters. While her life got stolen from her, she handled these months with courage, poise and resolve. And all I want is for no family to feel what we feel today. For no young person to suffer the way she did.”

Like Cohen, the elder Samson encouraged his followers to donate to the fund set up for Glioblastoma research. You can find the link here.