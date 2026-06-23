ESPN Analyst Matt Miller Has Left Arm Amputated After Car Accident

ESPN analyst Matt Miller had to have his left arm amputated after surviving a serious car crash last week, he shared on X early Tuesday morning.

“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this,” the NFL Draft insider began. “As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm.”

“While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time,” he continued. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages — they have meant so much to me and my family during this time. I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

Miller joined ESPN as an NFL Draft contributor in 2021 before going full-time in 2022 and eventually on-air in 2023. He has also worked for the sports network across ESPN+, “NFL Live,” “SportsCenter,” “Get Up!” and ESPN Radio, as well as for draft and mock draft specials. He was previously at Bleacher Report and, prior to that, served as a coach, scout and recruiting coordinator around his native Joplin.

The 2027 NFL Draft is set to take place next April on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.