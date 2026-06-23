Savannah Guthrie Asks for Help After Ransom Note Update: ‘We Cannot Be at Peace’ | Video

Savannah Guthrie responded to the latest update in the case surrounding her missing mother Nancy Guthrie early Tuesday morning, once again begging those responsible to return the matriarch to her family.

On Monday, it was made public that the second of two ransom notes sent to the NBC anchor’s family and media allegedly indicated Nancy may have died. On Tuesday, “Today” then offered an updated timeline with that detail included, as Savannah took the time to ask for help at the end of the news package.

“I love you guys and I love this place, and this is unusual and unprecedented, to say the least, to be sitting here. I don’t have any comment on this story and am not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here,” she shared. “So, since I am, I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really beg people to come forward. Somebody knows something.”

“This is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day and we are in agony. We cannot be at peace,” Savannah continued. “No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is a moment to tell you that we need your help; we’re begging for your help, and I’m not going to miss that opportunity.”

“So, please, if you’re watching, no matter how small, the reward is there, you can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children,” she concluded. “We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her, ever.”

Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Savannah has since offered a $1 million reward, in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward for information that leads to her recovery.