Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward for Missing Mom Nancy: ‘Someone Out There Knows Something’

Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a private $1 million reward for information that leads to the recovery of her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.

“I’m coming on to say it is Day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then. Worrying about her and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all just missing her. Just missing her,” Savannah shared in a Tuesday Instagram video. “We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying — of every faith and no faith at all — praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope begets hope, as my sisters says. We are blowing on the embers of hope.”

“We also know that she may be lost, she may already be gone. She may already have gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Piers, and with our daddy. If this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home,” she continued. “For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery [details here]. You can call the 1-800 tip line, you can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now.”

The FBI Phoenix office further confirmed this update from the Guthrie family is in addition to its initial $100,000 reward.

“We also know that we are not alone in our loss. We know there are millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty, and for that reason, today, we also are donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their work in helping families who are coping with loss and actively looking for those who are lost,” the NBC anchor added. “We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours who are in need and need prayers and need support.”

“So please, if you hear this message, if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived,” Savannah concluded. “Please me the light in the dark. Thank you.”

This marks the Guthrie family’s sixth public video statement since Nancy was abducted from her home near Tucson in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation remains open.